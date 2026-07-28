Copa Sudamericana - 1/16 28 Jul 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Tigre and Nacional will kick-off at Jul 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Tigre vs Nacional in the United States are listed below.

Tigre host Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana, with Diego Dabove's side looking to press their advantage after a commanding performance in the first leg.

Tigre won 3-0 away in Montevideo just days ago, a result that puts them in a strong position heading into this second meeting. That victory was a statement, and Dabove will want his side to carry the same intensity on home soil.

Nacional arrive under Jorge Bava needing to overturn a three-goal deficit. The Uruguayan club have been inconsistent in recent weeks, and their domestic form offers little encouragement ahead of what is a demanding task.

Bava's side have lost their last two matches, including that heavy first-leg defeat. A win by four or more goals without reply is the kind of turnaround that would test any squad, and Nacional have shown vulnerability at the back across their recent fixtures.

For Tigre, this is an opportunity to confirm their place in the next round. Sitting second in Copa Sudamericana Group A, they have built their campaign on defensive solidity and clinical finishing when it matters.

Read on for all the information you need on how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Tigre vs Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Dabove has not confirmed a squad list for Tigre ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and team news will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Jorge Bava is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information for Nacional. No projected XI has been released for the visitors, and updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Tigre have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional on July 25, though that followed a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win away at Nacional on July 21. Earlier in the run, Tigre beat Alianza Atletico 2-0 and drew 1-1 with America de Cali in the group stage. Dabove's side scored six goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, with their continental form notably stronger than their domestic record.

Nacional have managed one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was that 0-3 Copa Sudamericana first-leg defeat to Tigre, which followed a 1-2 loss to Montevideo Wanderers in the Primera Division on July 17. Their sole win in the run came against Juventud de las Piedras, a 2-1 victory in June. Bava's side have conceded nine goals across those five games while scoring just three.





Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Copa Sudamericana Nacional NAC 0 Tigre TIG 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data came in the Copa Sudamericana on July 21, 2026, when Tigre won 3-0 away at Nacional. That result gives Tigre a commanding advantage heading into this second leg.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 CSD Macara DMA 6 2 4 0 6 3 +3 10 D D D W W 2 Tigre TIG 6 2 3 1 8 5 +3 9 W D D W L 3 America de Cali AMC 6 2 3 1 6 5 +1 9 D D W L W 4 Alianza Atletico ALA 6 0 2 4 2 9 -7 2 L D L L L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, Tigre currently sit in second place. Nacional's group stage position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigre vs Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: