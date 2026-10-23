Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 23 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Tigre and Atletico Tucuman will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 8:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Tigre vs Atletico Tucuman in the United States are listed below.

Tigre host Atletico Tucuman in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds both sides in difficult form and looking for a result that could shift their respective positions in the table.

Diego Dabove's Tigre have had a rough run of it. They have won just one point from their last five Liga Profesional outings and sit 11th in Clausura Group B, a position that reflects a campaign that has stalled badly. A home fixture against a struggling Tucuman side offers them a chance to arrest the slide.

Atletico Tucuman arrive in no better shape. Julio Falcioni's side have picked up just one win in their last five matches across all competitions and are 10th in Clausura Group B, close enough to Tigre in the standings to make this a match that neither can afford to lose.

The head-to-head record between these sides offers little in the way of clear advantage. Recent meetings have been tight, low-scoring affairs, and there is no reason to expect this one to be any different.

Both managers will be under pressure to produce a performance. Three points here would provide genuine relief for whichever side takes them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tigre vs Atletico Tucuman live.

How to watch Tigre vs Atletico Tucuman with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Dabove has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Tigre, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Julio Falcioni is similarly yet to name his lineup for Atletico Tucuman, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns for the visiting side at this stage. Further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Tigre head into this fixture with one draw and four defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Independiente Rivadavia, and prior to that they lost 1-2 to Banfield. Across the five-match run, Tigre scored eight goals and conceded eight, though they have collected just one point.

Atletico Tucuman have fared little better, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Rosario Central, and they also drew 1-1 with Gimnasia LP before that. The sole win in the run came in the Copa Argentina against Independiente Rivadavia, and Tucuman have conceded in four of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when the fixture ended 0-0 in a Liga Profesional match played at Atletico Tucuman. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, the series is closely balanced, with Tigre claiming one win, Atletico Tucuman claiming one win, and three matches ending level. Goals have been scarce in this fixture, with the majority of recent encounters producing few clear-cut results for either side.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Tigre sit 11th and Atletico Tucuman are 10th, with both sides needing points to improve their standing. In Apertura Group B, Tigre are 10th and Tucuman are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigre vs Atletico Tucuman today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: