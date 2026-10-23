Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Talleres and Defensa y Justicia will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Talleres vs Defensa y Justicia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Talleres host Defensa y Justicia in the Liga Profesional, with Omar de Felippe's side desperate to arrest a run of poor form on home turf.

Talleres arrive at this fixture in difficult shape. They have won just one of their last five league matches, losing three, and their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Boca Juniors. A home win feels necessary if they are to climb away from fifteenth place in the Clausura Group A table.

Defensa y Justicia travel in far better condition. Julio Vaccari's side have put together a strong recent run and sit second in the Clausura standings, making them clear favourites on paper heading into this contest.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is evenly contested over recent seasons, which gives Talleres reason to believe an upset is possible. Home advantage at a ground where the atmosphere can shift momentum may prove to be their greatest asset.

For full details on how to watch Talleres vs Defensa y Justicia live, read on below.

How to watch Talleres vs Defensa y Justicia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Talleres are managed by Omar de Felippe for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Defensa y Justicia are led by Julio Vaccari. No injury or suspension concerns are currently reported for the away side either, though the team news picture may develop in the hours before the match.

Form

Talleres head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Boca Juniors, and they also suffered losses to Belgrano and Instituto during the same stretch. Their only win came against Union, 2-1. Across those five matches, Talleres have scored five goals and conceded six.

Defensa y Justicia arrive in considerably stronger form, having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Instituto, but prior to that they posted back-to-back wins over Union and San Lorenzo, the latter by a 3-0 scoreline. They have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in April 2026, when Defensa y Justicia hosted Talleres in the Liga Profesional and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Talleres hold two wins to Defensa y Justicia's one, with two matches finishing level. The previous encounter before the April 2026 clash ended 1-1 in July 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, Defensa y Justicia sit second while Talleres are down in fifteenth, underlining the gulf in current league form between the two sides. The Apertura Group A standings offer a different picture, with Talleres placed fourth and Defensa y Justicia tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Talleres vs Defensa y Justicia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: