Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 29 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Talleres and Central Cordoba de Santiago will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Talleres vs Central Cordoba de Santiago is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Talleres host Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, with Jorge Sampaoli's side desperately searching for a result that can stop the rot after a damaging sequence of defeats.

Talleres have won just once in their last five league outings. Back-to-back losses to Gimnasia Mendoza and Lanús have left Sampaoli under pressure, and a home crowd that expected more from his appointment will be demanding a response.

Central Cordoba arrive in Córdoba in mixed form of their own. Sebastian Dominguez's side have lost two of their last three, including a narrow defeat to Tigre last weekend, though wins over Union and San Lorenzo earlier in August show they are capable of results against established opposition.

This is a fixture between two clubs who are not where they want to be in the table. Talleres sit 15th in the Clausura Group A standings, while Central Cordoba are 13th. Neither side can afford to keep dropping points.

For Sampaoli, the stakes are clear. His Talleres squad has conceded ten goals across its last five Liga Profesional matches, and the defensive frailties that have defined this run will need to be addressed sharply.

Dominguez, for his part, will be looking to build on the momentum from those mid-August victories. Central Cordoba have shown they can grind out results on the road, and they will arrive with a clear plan.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Talleres vs Central Cordoba de Santiago live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Talleres vs Central Cordoba de Santiago with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Talleres for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been published. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Sebastian Dominguez leads Central Cordoba de Santiago, though no injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away squad either. A projected XI for the visitors is yet to be announced, and further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Talleres have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Rosario Central on August 25, but the two fixtures before that brought losses to Gimnasia Mendoza, 3-1, and Lanús, 3-0. The one convincing result in this run was a 4-0 away win over Club Atlético Platense on August 3. Across the five matches, Talleres have scored eight goals and conceded eleven, a record that highlights both their attacking inconsistency and defensive vulnerabilities.

Central Cordoba de Santiago have two wins and three losses from their last five Liga Profesional games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Tigre on August 24, and a 1-0 loss to Instituto followed the week before. The two wins came against Union, 2-1 away, and San Lorenzo, 1-0, in early August. Central Cordoba have scored five goals and conceded six across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Central Cordoba de Santiago beat Talleres 2-0 at home in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Talleres won 4-2 away at Central Cordoba in June 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings in the Liga Profesional, each side has claimed two wins, with one additional victory for Talleres in a 2-0 home result in February 2023. Central Cordoba also won 2-0 at Talleres in June 2022 and 2-1 at home in July 2021.

Standings

In the Clausura, Talleres sit 15th in Group A while Central Cordoba de Santiago are 13th. In the Apertura, Talleres are fourth in Group A and Central Cordoba are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Talleres vs Central Cordoba de Santiago today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: