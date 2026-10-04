Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 4 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Talleres and Belgrano will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Talleres vs Belgrano is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Talleres and Belgrano meet in the Liga Profesional in what promises to be a charged Córdoba derby, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Talleres arrive under Omar de Felippe having endured a difficult recent run. Two defeats in their last three league matches have put pressure on their position in the Clausura group, and they will be looking to use home advantage to arrest a slide that has seen them concede four goals across their last two games.

Belgrano, managed by Ricardo Zielinski, come into this match in steadier form. Three draws and a win from their last four outings reflect a side that is difficult to beat, even if they have not always converted that solidity into victories.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an interesting layer of context. Belgrano won the last meeting between the clubs earlier this year, ending a sequence of low-scoring, tightly contested encounters that has defined this fixture in recent seasons.

With Talleres needing points to climb in the Clausura standings and Belgrano aiming to consolidate a respectable position in their own group, both sides have clear motivation to take three points from this derby.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Talleres vs Belgrano live, read on.

How to watch Talleres vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Talleres are managed by Omar de Felippe, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Belgrano head into the match under Ricardo Zielinski, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Talleres have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Liga Profesional matches, picking up five points from a possible fifteen. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Instituto, and they also fell 1-0 to San Lorenzo in that run. Across those five games, Talleres scored six goals and conceded seven, suggesting vulnerability at both ends of the pitch.

Belgrano have been more consistent, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five league games. Zielinski's side beat Estudiantes de Río Cuarto 2-1 most recently and have kept the scoreline tight in several outings, though a 2-1 loss to Defensa y Justicia earlier in the run showed they are not without their own defensive fragility. They have scored five and conceded five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 1-0 win for Belgrano when Talleres hosted earlier in 2026, breaking a sequence of draws that had defined the fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Liga Profesional, Belgrano hold one win to Talleres' none, with three matches ending level. Goals have been scarce throughout the series, underlining how closely contested this derby tends to be.

Standings

In the Clausura, Talleres sit 14th in Group A while Belgrano occupy 5th place in Group B. In the Apertura standings, Talleres are placed 4th in Group A and Belgrano 5th in Group B. The positions reflect Talleres' need for a strong result to improve their Clausura standing, while Belgrano will aim to maintain their solid Apertura footing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Talleres vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: