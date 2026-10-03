UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Swissporarena

Today's game between Switzerland and Slovenia will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Switzerland vs Slovenia in the United States are listed below.

Switzerland host Slovenia at the Swissporarena in Luzern in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with Murat Yakin's side looking to extend their perfect start to the competition.

Switzerland arrive at this fixture having won both of their opening Nations League matches, beating North Macedonia 3-0 and Scotland 3-0 at Hampden Park. Their World Cup run this summer, which ended at the quarter-final stage against Argentina, has carried over into sharp early-season form.

The Scotland result, in particular, set the tone. A red card for Jack Hendry gave Switzerland room to operate, and they punished their hosts thoroughly. Yakin's squad have now scored six goals without conceding in this Nations League campaign.

Slovenia come into this match sitting second in the group, but the gap to Switzerland at the top is already three points. Boštjan Cesar's side drew 0-0 with Scotland on matchday one before beating North Macedonia 2-0 on matchday two, a result that showed some attacking improvement.

The head-to-head record favours Switzerland. They beat Slovenia 3-0 in World Cup qualifying in September 2025, though the reverse fixture in October that year ended 0-0, suggesting Slovenia are capable of making things difficult.

For Slovenia, a positive result in Luzern would close the gap at the top and shift the dynamic of the group. For Switzerland, a third straight win would put them in command with a significant points cushion.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs Slovenia live.

How to watch Switzerland vs Slovenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Slovenia are led by Boštjan Cesar. As with Switzerland, no confirmed squad or injury data is available at this stage, and updates will be provided as they emerge ahead of the fixture.

Form

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Nations League victory over Scotland, following a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in their group opener. Across those five matches, Switzerland have scored 14 goals and conceded four, including four consecutive wins before the Argentina loss.

Slovenia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in the Nations League, and before that they drew 0-0 with Scotland on matchday one. Their only defeat in the run came against Croatia, a 2-1 loss in a friendly. Across those five matches, Slovenia scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a World Cup qualifying draw in Slovenia in October 2025. Before that, Switzerland beat Slovenia 3-0 at home in September 2025 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Switzerland hold the stronger record with three wins to Slovenia's one, and one draw.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 W W 2 Slovenia SVN 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 W D 3 Scotland SCO 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Switzerland lead UEFA Nations League B Group 1 and Slovenia sit second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the top two sides in the group. Three points separate them heading into the match, and the result will either open up a commanding lead for the hosts or bring Slovenia level at the top.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Slovenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: