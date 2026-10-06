UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Switzerland and North Macedonia will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Switzerland vs North Macedonia in the United States are listed below.

Switzerland host North Macedonia in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with Murat Yakin's side looking to extend a perfect record in the competition.

The Swiss have won all three of their Nations League fixtures so far, beating North Macedonia 3-0 in the reverse fixture before dispatching Scotland 3-0 at Hampden Park and edging Slovenia 2-1 in Lucerne. That run carries the momentum of a World Cup quarter-final appearance into the autumn international window.

North Macedonia arrive at this fixture in a very different position. Goce Sedloski's side have lost all three of their Nations League matches and sit bottom of Group 1, conceding heavily while struggling to create at the other end.

The Macedonians have taken no points from the group stage and have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions. A 2-0 defeat to Scotland on matchday three compounded earlier losses to Slovenia and Switzerland, leaving their campaign in serious trouble.

For Switzerland, a fourth straight win in the group would put the Nations League group beyond any realistic doubt. For North Macedonia, only a result can keep their slim hopes of avoiding last place alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia live.

How to watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is confirmed.

North Macedonia head coach Goce Sedloski names his side with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Argentina in the World Cup. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Slovenia in the Nations League, and they also beat Scotland 3-0 and North Macedonia 3-0 in their two previous group fixtures. Across those five matches, the Swiss scored 14 goals and conceded four, with three consecutive Nations League wins underlining their form in the competition.

North Macedonia have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches, with no wins across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Scotland, following a 2-0 loss to Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in the group opener. Earlier results include a 4-0 loss to Turkiye and a goalless draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. North Macedonia have failed to score in four of those five matches, netting just once while conceding 11 goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 opener on September 26, when Switzerland beat North Macedonia 3-0 away from home. That is the only head-to-head fixture on record from the current dataset, with Switzerland winning that contest comfortably.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 W W W 2 Slovenia SVN 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 L W D 3 Scotland SCO 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 W L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Switzerland lead UEFA Nations League B Group 1, while North Macedonia sit fourth and bottom of the table. The gap between the two sides reflects the contrasting trajectories of their respective campaigns.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: