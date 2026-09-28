UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Today's game between Sweden and Poland will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Sweden vs Poland is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sweden host Poland at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this fixture.

Graham Potter's Sweden come into this match having beaten Romania 2-1 in their opening Nations League game, a result that puts them top of the group. The win over Romania gave Sweden a platform to build on after a difficult World Cup exit at the hands of France.

Viktor Gyokeres, who has faced scrutiny at club level this season, scored in that Romania victory and will be central to Sweden's attacking threat again. There is, though, a notable absentee: Alexander Isak has been sent home from the squad with a foot injury sustained in that Romania match and will not feature.

Poland arrive in Stockholm sitting third in the group after drawing 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening fixture. Jan Urban's side have been inconsistent, and a draw against Bosnia will not have satisfied anyone at the Polish Football Association.

Robert Lewandowski remains Poland's focal point and will be expected to provide the cutting edge if Urban's side are to collect their first points of the campaign on the road. Poland lost 3-2 to Sweden in World Cup qualification earlier this year, and they will be looking to reverse that result.

Sweden lead the Group 4 standings and a home win would put clear daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. Poland need a result to stay in touch with the promotion places.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden vs Poland live.

How to watch Sweden vs Poland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Graham Potter is expected to name a side featuring Viktor Johansson in goal, with a back line of Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Carl Starfelt, Elliot Stroud, and Hjalmar Ekdal. Patrik Waalemark, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, and Daniel Svensson are projected in midfield, with Viktor Gyokeres and Williot Swedberg leading the attack. Emil Holm is listed as injured and will not be available, while Alexander Isak has been sent home from the squad with a foot injury and is also absent.

Jan Urban is set to line up with Marcin Bulka in goal and a defensive unit of Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Kacper Potulski, and Jan Bednarek. Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Wiktor Nowak, and Sebastian Szymanski are expected in midfield, with Nicola Zalewski and Robert Lewandowski in attacking positions. Jakub Kaminski is ruled out through injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Sweden have recorded two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Romania, and their best result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia at the World Cup. They also suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands and a 3-0 loss to France in that same tournament. Potter's side have scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Poland's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 0-0 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League, and they also drew 2-2 with Nigeria in a friendly. Urban's side beat Albania 2-1 but lost 3-2 to Sweden in World Cup qualification and 0-2 to Ukraine in a friendly. Poland scored four goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a World Cup qualification fixture. Before that, Poland won 2-0 at home against Sweden in a qualifying match in March 2022. Across the five head-to-head meetings on record, Sweden hold the stronger record with three wins to Poland's one, with one further match going Poland's way, including a 3-2 Sweden win at Euro 2020.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Poland POL 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Romania ROU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Sweden sit top of Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Poland are third. A home win for Sweden would extend their lead at the summit, while Poland need points to stay in contention for promotion from the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Poland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: