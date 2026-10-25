Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs Leeds United in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch via USA Network on Fubo, with DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also carrying the broadcast.

Sunderland host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in what is a Premier League fixture with different pressures bearing down on both sides.

The Black Cats sit bottom of the table under Regis Le Bris, and their recent run of results across all competitions has done little to ease the mood on Wearside. Three defeats in their last five Premier League outings have left them fighting to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Leeds arrive in eighth place, but Daniel Farke's side have been far from consistent. A 1-1 draw at Manchester United in their last league outing extended a sequence of mixed results, and Farke will demand more from a squad capable of pushing into the top half.

Sunderland's defensive record is a concern. They have conceded nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions, a vulnerability that Leeds — with Lukas Nmecha leading the line — will look to target from the first whistle.

For Leeds, the memory of that draw at Old Trafford lingers. Questions about bravery and mentality have followed the squad in recent weeks, and a trip to a struggling Sunderland side represents an opportunity to put those doubts to rest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United live.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris is without several key members of his squad. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier, and Wilson Isidor are all sidelined through injury, while Kevin Danso serves a suspension. Le Bris's projected XI is expected to line up as: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Reinildo, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O'Nien; Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki; Enzo Le Fee, Granit Xhaka, Nilson Angulo; Brian Brobbey.

Daniel Farke has Mateo Joseph unavailable through injury, but no suspensions to contend with. Leeds are projected to start: James Trafford; Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle; Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka, Harry Wilson; Lukas Nmecha.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan, which followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Black Cats also lost 0-2 to Brighton and 5-3 to Manchester City during this run, with their only win coming away at Torreense in Europe. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Leeds have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United, and they also drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace. A 4-1 win at Newcastle United stands as the standout result in this run, though a 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea and a 2-1 loss at Arsenal show the inconsistency that has defined their season. Leeds scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in a pre-season friendly in July 2026, with Leeds winning 1-0. In competitive football, their last meeting came in the Premier League in March 2026, when Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win at Elland Road. Across the last five recorded meetings — which span Premier League, Championship, and friendly fixtures — Leeds hold a narrow edge with two wins to Sunderland's two, with one draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland sit in 20th place — the bottom of the division — while Leeds are in eighth. The gap between the two sides reflects contrasting ambitions for this stage of the season, with Sunderland in urgent need of points to climb clear of the relegation zone and Leeds looking to consolidate a push toward the upper half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: