Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

The Black Cats sit 14th in the division, still working to establish themselves in the top flight after their return to the Premier League. Regis Le Bris's side have shown they can compete — a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and a Carabao Cup victory over Hull City point to a squad with depth — but inconsistency in the league remains a concern.

Brighton arrive in considerably stronger shape. Fabian Hurzeler's side are third in the Premier League, and their recent results underline why they are considered one of the division's most coherent teams. A 3-0 dismantling of Arsenal and a 5-0 win at Coventry City represent the kind of form that demands respect.

The visitors do arrive with a lengthy injury list, however. Ten players are currently sidelined, including Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma, and Evan Ferguson — absences that will test the depth of Hurzeler's squad. Brighton's CEO Paul Barber has spoken publicly about the club's confidence in their succession planning, and this fixture may serve as a practical test of that philosophy.

Sunderland's captain Granit Xhaka carries off-field attention into this match after receiving a two-year probation and a suspended fine related to a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificate — a distraction the club will be eager to move past on the pitch.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland head into this fixture without Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, Omar Alderete, Brian Brobbey, Daniel Ballard, and Noah Sadiki through injury. Le Bris has no suspension concerns, and his projected XI includes Robin Roefs in goal, with Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fee anchoring midfield alongside Chris Rigg.

Brighton's squad has been hit hard by injury, with Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer, Pascal Struijk, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Zadok Yohanna, and Femi Azeez all sidelined. Hurzeler has no suspensions to contend with, and his likely lineup features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Matthew O'Riley and Diego Gomez providing creativity in midfield. Further updates will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Sunderland carry a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, a high-scoring loss that followed a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar. Le Bris's side also drew 1-1 with Brentford and beat Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup during that run, scoring seven goals and conceding nine across the five matches.

Brighton's last five matches produced a W3-D1-L1 record, with Hurzeler's side in excellent recent form. Their most impressive result was a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, preceded by a 5-0 victory at Coventry City. The Seagulls also beat Manchester United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup and drew 1-1 with Leeds United, though they lost 4-3 to Chelsea. Brighton scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on March 14, 2026, when Brighton won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, the sides played out a goalless draw at the Amex in December 2025. Across the five recorded meetings in the dataset, Brighton hold the stronger record, with the head-to-head also including a 1-0 Carabao Cup win for the Seagulls in 2011 and a 2-1 Brighton victory in the Championship in 2005.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton sit third — well inside the European places — while Sunderland are 14th, meaning the hosts will be looking to use home advantage to close the gap on the top half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: