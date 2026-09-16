Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light in the UEFA Europa League, with Régis Le Bris looking to make a strong continental statement on home soil.

The Black Cats come into this fixture off the back of a bruising 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last weekend, a result that included a contentious penalty decision and a brilliant David Raya save before Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka sealed the points for the visitors.

Despite that setback, Sunderland have shown genuine quality in the Premier League this season and will draw confidence from their own supporters at the Stadium of Light.

AZ Alkmaar arrive from the Eredivisie in fine form. Leeroy Echteld's side have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, scoring freely and showing the kind of attacking fluency that will test Sunderland's defensive organisation.

This is Sunderland's first taste of European football in recent memory, and the occasion carries real weight on Wearside. Le Bris will need his squad to shift focus quickly from domestic matters to the demands of Thursday night football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Régis Le Bris has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the Europa League opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially declared for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For AZ Alkmaar, coach Leeroy Echteld has also not named a projected XI at this stage, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further squad news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Brentford in that run. The Black Cats beat Fulham 1-0 and Hull City 1-0 during the same period, scoring five goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

AZ Alkmaar have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in the Eredivisie. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Willem II, following a 2-3 win at SC Heerenveen. Echteld's side also put five past Go Ahead Eagles and won 1-4 at FC Utrecht, scoring 11 goals and conceding five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar from recent meetings. Further historical records are not included in the current dataset.

Standings

In the Europa League, both Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: