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Europa League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
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Watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar
Sunderland
AZ Alkmaar
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Sunderland host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light in the UEFA Europa League, with Régis Le Bris looking to make a strong continental statement on home soil.

The Black Cats come into this fixture off the back of a bruising 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last weekend, a result that included a contentious penalty decision and a brilliant David Raya save before Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka sealed the points for the visitors.

Despite that setback, Sunderland have shown genuine quality in the Premier League this season and will draw confidence from their own supporters at the Stadium of Light.

AZ Alkmaar arrive from the Eredivisie in fine form. Leeroy Echteld's side have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, scoring freely and showing the kind of attacking fluency that will test Sunderland's defensive organisation.

This is Sunderland's first taste of European football in recent memory, and the occasion carries real weight on Wearside. Le Bris will need his squad to shift focus quickly from domestic matters to the demands of Thursday night football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Régis Le Bris has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the Europa League opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially declared for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For AZ Alkmaar, coach Leeroy Echteld has also not named a projected XI at this stage, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further squad news will be added as it emerges.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
BRE
D1-1
HUL
W1-0
ARS
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AZ

AZ - Form

UTR
W1-4
SIT
W0-2
GAE
W5-2
HEE
W2-3
WII
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Brentford in that run. The Black Cats beat Fulham 1-0 and Hull City 1-0 during the same period, scoring five goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

AZ Alkmaar have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in the Eredivisie. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Willem II, following a 2-3 win at SC Heerenveen. Echteld's side also put five past Go Ahead Eagles and won 1-4 at FC Utrecht, scoring 11 goals and conceding five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar from recent meetings. Further historical records are not included in the current dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, both Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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