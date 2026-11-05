Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoSturm Graz
Graz-Liebenau Stadium
team-logoNK Celje
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje live today: who is showing or streaming the match on TV and online?

Sturm Graz vs NK Celje
Sturm Graz
NK Celje
Europa League

Sturm Graz face NK Celje in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere geo-blocking may get in the way? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the broadcaster that holds the rights to the match.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the stream and watch the match.

Europa League on television

Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99
Spanish Language Streamer
ViX Logo

ViX

✅ Extensive Spanish-language live match coverage

✅ Most affordable paid Europa League tier

✅ Stream on mobile, web, and smart TVs

Monthly from$5.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Sturm Graz and NK Celje: the latest form

Sturm Graz have won two, drawn two and lost one of their past five games. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Wolfsberger AC in the Bundesliga. Their 1-0 Europa League win against Marseille stands out, while they lost 3-2 to Austria Lustenau in the cup. Across those five games, Sturm Graz scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

NK Celje have had a mixed run too, with one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five matches. They beat Nafta 4-0 in the Slovenian SNL last time out. Their 2-2 Europa League draw against RB Salzburg remains their most notable result, though a 3-0 defeat against Omonia Nicosia followed. Celje scored seven goals and conceded six over those five games.

SGR

SGR - Form

GAK
W6-1
OM
W1-0
RIE
D2-2
LUS
L3-2
WAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CEL

CEL - Form

OMO
L0-3
MAR
D0-0
SAL
D2-2
OLJ
D1-1
NAF
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: line-ups

Sturm Graz vs NK Celje lineups

3-4-3
Sturm Graz crest
Sturm Graz
SGR
Formation
NK Celje crest
NK Celje
CEL
4-3-3
A. HelacA. HelacJ. QuarshieJ. QuarshieP. KollerP. KollerA. MalicA. MalicJ. HeilJ. HeilL. WeinhandlL. WeinhandlL. BalboL. BalboJ. Gorenc-StankovicJ. Gorenc-StankovicV. MatoshiV. MatoshiO. DiakiteO. DiakiteS. SeidlS. SeidlZ. LebanZ. LebanP. SirvysP. SirvysL. BejgerL. BejgerM. AvdyliM. AvdyliA. TutyskinasA. TutyskinasS. SeslarS. SeslarM. ZabukovnikM. ZabukovnikP. DanielP. DanielB. VerbicB. VerbicV. TushaV. TushaA. KucysA. Kucys
NK Celje crest
NK Celje
CEL
3-4-3
Sturm Graz

Starting XI

NK Celje

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Ingolitsch
  • Z. Zeljkovic

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: form

SGR

SGR - Form

GAK
W6-1
OM
W1-0
RIE
D2-2
LUS
L3-2
WAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CEL

CEL - Form

OMO
L0-3
MAR
D0-0
SAL
D2-2
OLJ
D1-1
NAF
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Sturm GrazDrawNK Celje
2
1
0
Club Friendlies
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
2
NK Celje badge
NK Celje
CEL
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
6
NK Celje badge
NK Celje
CEL
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
1
NK Celje badge
NK Celje
CEL
1
FT
9Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
2
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400113+812
W
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
421143+17
W
W
D
L
11
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
421189-17
W
W
D
L
12
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
13
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
14
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420263+36
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
420267-16
L
L
W
W
17
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
412196+35
D
D
L
W
19
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
41126604
L
L
D
W
20
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
41126604
D
W
L
L
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
23
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411238-54
L
D
L
W
24
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
25
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
26
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410347-33
L
L
W
L
27
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
28
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
410347-33
L
L
W
L
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google