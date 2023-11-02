How to watch today's Steelers vs Titans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennesse Titans, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday Night Football as the Week 9 NFL schedule gets underway.

Tennessee lost back-to-back games to the Colts and the Ravens before settling into their bye week. Following the off week, the recharged Titans bounced back in style, beating the Falcons 28-23 at home last Sunday, with rookie quarterback Will Levis starring on his debut.

The Steelers, meanwhile are coming off of a defeat to the Jaguars by a score of 20-10 last Sunday, but they have won four of their last six games, and will be eager to return to winning ways here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Steelers vs Titans : Date & kickoff time

Date Thursday, November 2, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. CT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, PA

How to watch Steelers vs Titans on TV & stream live online

The Steelers vs Titans game will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is the home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

You can watch the game for free with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Only $14.99/month (plus tax) after trial. Cancel anytime.

Network: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

How to listen to Steelers vs Titans on radio

Listen live as the Steelers take on the Titans at Acrisure Stadium in Week 9.

National Radio : Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

Tennesse, Alabama, Kentucky : Titans Radio Network - WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (host), Ramon Foster (reporter)

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)

Steelers and Titans rosters & injury reports

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers' boss Mike Tomlin has received a bit of a mixed bag this week in terms of injury updates. The bad news is that All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be unavailable here after picking up a hamstring injury in Week 8’s defeat to the Jaguars.

However, in a huge boost, quarterback Kenny Pickett does not have an injury designation after leaving the pitch with a rib issue in the same match. All-Pro DT Cam Heyward could also feature on Thursday, having been on injured reserve since undergoing a groin surgery after an injury in Week 1.

Players Offense Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, George Pickens, Miles Boykin Defense DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley Special Teams Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III

Tennesse Titans team news

The Tennessee Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Thursday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Rookie quarterback Will Levis in line to star his second game in place of Tannehill.



Other players who are likely to sit out this game include Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), DB Roger McCreary (hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), OL Chris Hubbard (concussion). Meanwhile, cornerstone offensive weapons RB Derrick Henry (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) have both been listed as limited.

Players Offense Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Chris Hubbard, Jaelyn Duncan, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears Defense Denico Autry, Kyle Peko, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Jaleel Johnson, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, Chance Campbell, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Matthew Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror Special Teams Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Kyle Philips, Morgan Cox, Jack Gibbens

Steelers vs Titans head-to-head record

Date Match Score 12/19/2019 Steelers 19-13 Titans 10/25/2020 Titans 24-27 Steelers 11/16/2017 Steelers 40-17 Titans 11/17/2014 Titans 24-27 Steelers 09/08/2013 Steelers 9-16 Titans

