How to watch today's Packers vs Chargers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

A pair of struggling NFL teams are set to lock horns on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field.
Both teams will try to bounce back after tough losses in Week 10. The Chargers, who are currently sitting third in the AFC-West, lost 41-38 at home last week to the Lions, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Lions' kicker Riley Patterson.
As for the Packers, they came up short last week in their 23-19 away loss to the Steelers. Green Bay, who hold the third spot in the NFC-North this season, have lost five out of their past six games, with their sole victory coming in Week 9 against the Rams.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Packers vs Chargers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 19, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Lambeau Field
|Location
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to watch Packers vs Chargers on TV & stream live online
The Packers vs Chargers game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Packers vs Chargers game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Coverage starts from 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kuglar (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)
How to listen to Packers vs Chargers on radio
Listen live as the Packers take on the Chargers in Wisconsin in Week 11.
Listen Live
- National: ESPN Radio
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Carlin (play-by-play) and Darius Butler (analyst)
- Local
- Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)
Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs/Yucca, Bakersfield, Eugene, San Bernardino: ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline reporter)
- Spanish Radio: San Diego: Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (color)
Packers and Chargers rosters & injury reports
Green Bay Packers team news
With the Los Angeles Chargers looming on Sunday, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Alexander, who earlier this season missed three of four games with a back issue, was inactive for Sunday's defeat at the Steelers due to a shoulder injury and did not practice on Wednesday.
Eric Stokes is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in his comeback to game action after a season-ending foot injury last year. The Packers will also remain without the services of starting safety Darnell Savage (calf) and Rudy Ford (biceps), both put on IR with respective injury concerns.
|Players
|Offense
|Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson
|Defense
|Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt
|Special Teams
|Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech
Los Angeles Chargers team newsThe Chargers have had a ton of players on the NFL injury report all season long, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. Receiver Keenan Allen is dealing with a shoulder injury and missed Wednesday’s practice. His availability the rest of the week will be a point of discussion, especially with Jaire Alexander potentially unlikely to feature again. Starting tight ends Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr. and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day also missed practice Wednesday. It's also possible star quarterback Justin Herbert (fractured finger) won't have his full arsenal of weapons, which would be a huge blow considering receivers Mike Williams and Josh Palmer are on injured reserve.
|Players
|Offense
|Keenan Allen, Derius Davis, Rashawn Slater, Foster Sarell, Zion Johnson, Jordan McFadden, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Jamaree Salyer, Zack Bailey, Trey Pipkins III, Foster Sarell, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Nick Vannett, Jalen Guyton, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson
|Defense
|Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Austin Johnson, Nick Williams, Scott Matlock, Joey Bosa, Justin Hollins, Eric Kendricks, Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Kenneth Murray Jr., Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tanner Muse, Michael Davis, Deane Leonard, Derwin James Jr., Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, Dean Marlowe, Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr., Essang Bassey
|Special Teams
|Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris, Derius Davis, Elijah Dotson, Derius Davis
Packers vs Chargers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/4/19
|Chargers 26-11 Packers
|10/19/15
|Packers 27-20 Chargers
|8/10/12
|Chargers 21-13 Packers
|11/7/11
|Chargers 38-45 Packers
|9/23/07
|Packers 31-24 Chargers