How to watch today's Packers vs Chargers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Packers against the Chargers, as well as kickoff time and team news.

A pair of struggling NFL teams are set to lock horns on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field.

Chargers @ Packers | Sun Nov 19 | 13:00 ET

Both teams will try to bounce back after tough losses in Week 10. The Chargers, who are currently sitting third in the AFC-West, lost 41-38 at home last week to the Lions, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Lions' kicker Riley Patterson.

As for the Packers, they came up short last week in their 23-19 away loss to the Steelers. Green Bay, who hold the third spot in the NFC-North this season, have lost five out of their past six games, with their sole victory coming in Week 9 against the Rams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Packers vs Chargers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday , November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Packers vs Chargers on TV & stream live online

The Packers vs Chargers game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Packers vs Chargers game is through fuboTV.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Coverage starts from 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kuglar (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)

How to listen to Packers vs Chargers on radio

Listen live as the Packers take on the Chargers in Wisconsin in Week 11.

Listen Live

National: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio Broadcast Crew: Chris Carlin (play-by-play) and Darius Butler (analyst)

Darius Butler Local

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota : Packers Radio Network - 97.3 The Game Flagship Station

Packers Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)

Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs/Yucca, Bakersfield, Eugene, San Bernardino : ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren ( sideline reporter )

) Spanish Radio: San Diego: Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM

Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (color)

Packers and Chargers rosters & injury reports

Green Bay Packers team news

With the Los Angeles Chargers looming on Sunday, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Alexander, who earlier this season missed three of four games with a back issue, was inactive for Sunday's defeat at the Steelers due to a shoulder injury and did not practice on Wednesday.

Eric Stokes is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in his comeback to game action after a season-ending foot injury last year. The Packers will also remain without the services of starting safety Darnell Savage (calf) and Rudy Ford (biceps), both put on IR with respective injury concerns.

Players Offense Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson Defense Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt Special Teams Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech