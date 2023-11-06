How to watch today's Jets vs Chargers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Jets against the Chargers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) make the cross-country trek to face the New York Jets (4-3) in a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Raiders Chargers @ Jets | Mon Nov 6 | 20:15 Watch on ESPN+

The Jets enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, currently riding on a three-game winning streak into this prime-time pairing. They survived a rock fight with the New York Giants to win 13-10 in overtime, helped by a controversial play at the end of regulation.

Meanwhile, the Chargers ended their two-game losing streak as they strolled past the Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 30-13. Los Angeles raced the score to 30-7 by the end of the third quarter, a deficit Chicago trimmed but never quite recovered from.

A win for either club puts them right in the mix of playoff spot, whereas a loss digs them into a hole they may not be able to climb out of going forward.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Jets vs Chargers: Date & kickoff time

Date November 6, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Jets vs Chargers on TV & stream live online

The Jets vs Chargers game will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. The network is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC. Each week, coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

You can stream the game through ESPN+ with a subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Raiders Chargers @ Jets | Mon Nov 6 | 20:15 Watch on ESPN+

Watch

Network : ABC / ESPN2/ ESPN+

: ABC / ESPN2/ ESPN+ Time: Coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (reporter)

How to listen to Jets vs Chargers on radio

Listen live as the Jets take on the Chargers in New Jersey in Week 9.

Listen Live

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online

Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst)

SPANISH RADIO: Official Jets App, ESPN New York App

Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Los Angeles, California, Las Vegas: Chargers Radio Network - ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst), Shannon Farren (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO: San Diego: Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM

Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (analyst)

Jets and Chargers team news and squads

New York Jets team news

The Jets, who lost starting Quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury in the first game of the season, have received some bad news late in the week on the injury front. Wide-receiver Allen Lazard, who was listed as questionable last weekend, has been added to the injury report with a knee ailment, and was limited in practice on Saturday.

Center is another area of concern for the Jets. Both starter Connor McGovern (knee) and backup Wes Schweitzer (calf) were placed on Injured Reserve this week after suffering injuries in last week’s victory over the Giants. Joe Tippmann is being activated from Injured Reserve to take over at center.

Players Offense Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner, Laken Tomlinson, Wes Schweitzer, Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer, Joe Tippmann, Wes Schweitzer, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden Defense Jermaine Johnson, Carl Lawson, Will McDonald IV, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes, C.J. Mosley, Sam Eguavoen, Quincy Williams, Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos Special Teams Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Morstead, Thomas Morstead, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, Thomas Hennessy

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers are expected to get an additional boost ahead of their Monday Night Football clash against the Jets. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia were activated from the PUP list on Sunday and could make their season debuts here.

Both suffered season-ending knee injuries in 2022, missing entire pre-season training camp as well as the season’s first seven games. On the flip side, the Chargers placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Players Offense Keenan Allen, Derius Davis, Rashawn Slater, Foster Sarell, Zion Johnson, Jordan McFadden, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Jamaree Salyer, Zack Bailey, Trey Pipkins III, Foster Sarell, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Nick Vannett, Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson Defense Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Scott Matlock, Austin Johnson, Nick Williams, Christopher Hinton, Joey Bosa, Chris Rumph II, Eric Kendricks, Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Kenneth Murray Jr., Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tanner Muse, Michael Davis, Deane Leonard, Derwin James Jr., Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, Dean Marlowe, Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr., Essang Bassey Special Teams JK Scott, Cameron Dicker, Josh Harris, Elijah Dotson, Derius Davis, Elijah Dotson

Jets vs Chargers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/22/2020 Chargers 34-28 Jets 12/24/2017 Jets 7-14 Chargers 10/5/2014 Chargers 31-0 Jets 12/23/2012 Jets 17-27 Chargers 10/23/2011 Jets 27-21 Chargers

More NFL News