How to watch today's Patriots vs Giants game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The New York Giants (3-8) will look to build on their biggest win of the season when they welcome the lowly New England Patriots (2-8) to MetLife Stadium in a cross-conference NFL Week 12 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants beat NFC East foe the Washington Commanders 31-19 last week thanks to three touchdowns from third-string rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off a much-needed bye after a three-game losing streak that has left head coach Bill Belichick with a lot of thinking to do. The last time New England played was a fortnight back, when they suffered a bad 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Patriots vs Giants: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Patriots vs Giants on TV & stream live online

The New England Patriots vs New York Giants game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Patriots vs Giants game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

How to listen to Patriots vs Giants on radio

Listen live as the Patriots take on the Giants in New Jersey in Week 12.

NEW YORK: WFAN 101.9FM - Giants Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (color), Howard Cross (reporter)

Spanish Radio: WADO 1280 AM (Presentado por Ford)

WADO 1280 AM (Presentado por Ford) Broadcast Crew: Nestor Rosario (play-by-play), Francis Adames (analyst)

Francis Adames (analyst) MASSACHUSETTS, MAINE, CONNECTICUT, NEW HAMPSHIRE, VERMONT, RHODE ISLAND, NEW YORK: Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)

Patriots and Giants rosters & injury reports

New England Patriots team news

Kendrick Bourne and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. are among several players on the injured reserve list. Devante Parker, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ja'Whaun Bentley are questionable. The Patriots' fate largely relies on the performance of 25-year-old quarterback Mac Jones, who is having a disastrous season.

With no Bourne and Parker and Stevenson both questionable, Jones will likely target wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hunter Henry frequently in the passing attack.

