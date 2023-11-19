How to watch today's Dolphins vs Raiders game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Dolphins against the Raiders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins (6-3) and Las Vegas Raiders () will meet on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in NFL Week 11 action.

Raiders @ Dolphins | Sun Nov 19 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

The Dolphins have been one of the hottest teams in football since the beginning of the season, and are coming off a bye week, which would have allowed injured players a chance to recharge their batteries.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have not been a sturdy team this season, and have seen Josh McDaniels leave his position as the head coach after a disastrous start to the season. But since his departure, they have won consecutive games and are looking a far more competent outfit since Antonio Pierce took over.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Dolphins vs Raiders: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Raiders on TV & stream live online

The Dolphins vs Raiders game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Dolphins vs Raiders game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Raiders @ Dolphins | Sun Nov 19 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

How to listen to Dolphins vs Raiders on radio

Listen live as the Jaguars take on the Titans at EverBank Stadium in Week 11.

Listen Live

Local:

Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: - TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Raiders Nation Radio:- 920AM - KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station” Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (color analyst)

Dolphins and Raiders rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

The Dolphins have arguably been the most lethal offense in the NFL. However, Week 11 will put it to the test by injuries. There are 13 total players in this week's injury report and 11 of them are offensive players. Jevon Holland and Jaelan Philips are the two defensive players, and both should be available for the game following an full practice.

The injuries are more serious and widespread on the offensive side of the ball. This list includes wide receivers such as Chase Claypool and Braxton Berrios, as well as Tyreek Hill. In addition, three running backs were listed as injured, including Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, and Salvon Ahmed.

However, in a major boost, running back De'Von Achane was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Raiders after a four-game absence.

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Pili, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Kelvin Joseph, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Jake Bailey, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr.