How to watch today's Rams vs Seahawks game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Rams against the Seahawks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) will battle it out with NFC West division rivals the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday in NFL Week 11 action. This is a must-win game for both sides, with Seattle needing all the wins it can get before entering a tough stretch, while Los Angeles want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Seahawks @ Rams | Sun Nov 19 | 16:25 ET Watch on Paramount+

The Rams walloped the Seahawks 31-13 in their season opener, but their season has been in a tailspin since, and come into this one off the back of a three-game losing skid. They were off in Week 10 for a much-needed bye, and they start their second half of the season needing to get on a winning streak if they’re going to keep their postseason aspirations in tact.

After getting humiliated by the Baltimore Ravens in disgusting fashion, the Seahawks demonstrated their grit by rebounding nicely with a nail-biting 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders. At 6-3, the division is officially up for grabs, and Seattle has a tremendous opportunity in front of them to make a run at the NFC North, having quietly won three of their last four games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Rams vs Seahawks: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 pm ET/ 3:25 pm CT/ 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Rams vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

The Rams vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 15:00 ET, and kickoff at 16:25 ET.

The best way to live stream the Rams vs Seahawks game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Seahawks @ Rams | Sun Nov 19 | 16:25 ET Watch on Paramount+

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Matt Ryan (color), Tiki Barber (color), AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Rams vs Seahawks on radio

Listen live as the Rams take on the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Week 11.

Listen Live

Local:

Los Angeles Rams' Radio Network: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM Flagship Stations

ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Maurice Jones-Drew (color analyst), D'Marco Farr (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM Flagship Station

Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Troy Santiago (play-by-play), Ricardo Lopez (color analyst)

Seahawks Radio Network: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station

Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (color analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)

Rams and Seahawks rosters & injury reports

Los Angeles Rams team news

Los Angeles are expected to have quarterback Matthew Stafford back for Sunday. A thumb injury forced him out of Week 8's action against the Dallas Cowboys and he missed Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, a 20-3 loss.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) was limited, but head coach Sean McVay has suggested that he's simply "banged up." Right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) was limited, but McVay expects him to play.

Players Offense Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Davis Allen, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Joe Noteboom, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, Zach Thomas, Warren McClendon Jr., Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Darrell Henderson Jr., Royce Freeman, Zach Evans Defense Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, Kobie Turner, Aaron Donald, Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, Michael Hoecht, Ochaun Mathis, Byron Young, Nick Hampton, Keir Thomas, Ernest Jones IV, Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel, Cobie Durant, Duke Shelley, Derion Kendrick, Tre Tomlinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Fuller, Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, John Johnson III Special Teams Ethan Evans, Lucas Havrisik, Ethan Evans, Alex Ward, Austin Trammell, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Cooper Kupp