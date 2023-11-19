How to watch today's Lions vs Bears game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will visit the Motor City for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the NFC North leaders Detroit Lions (7-2) at Ford Field in NFL Week 11 action.
The Bears are fresh off a 16-13 narrow win against the Carolina Panthers last Thursday night, and have had a few extra days of rest. The Lions, meanwhile, outlasted a back-and-forth battle and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 41-38 in a thriller last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Lions vs Bears: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 19, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Ford Field
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Lions vs Bears on TV & stream live online
The Lions vs Bears game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Lions vs Bears game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Coverage starts from 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline)
How to listen to Lions vs Bears on radio
Listen live as the Lions take on the Bears in Detroit in Week 11.
Listen Live
- Local
- Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)
- Chicago: Bears Radio Network - ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason Mckie (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)
Lions and Bears rosters & injury reports
Detroit Lions team news
The Detroit Lions have six players on their injury report ahead of their matchup against the Bears. Isaiah Buggs (illness), and Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) did not practice on Thursday, while Frank Ragnow C (toe/back) was rested in midweek training, but could be back for the weekend's clash. Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), Levi Onwuzurike (hip), Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), and Kalif Raymond (ankle) have all returned to full training, and should also be available here.
|Players
|Offense
Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds
|Defense
|John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph
|Special Teams
|Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey
Chicago Bears team newsQuarterback Justin Fields is expected to start Sunday for the Chicago Bears when they face the Detroit Lions, having missed their past four games after suffering a dislocated thumb in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Tyson Bagent assumed the starter's role in Fields' absence and the team produced a 2-2 record with him in the side.
|Players
|Offense
|DJ Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Ja'Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Dan Feeney, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Darnell Wright, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Trent Taylor, Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Nathan Peterman, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame
|Defense
|Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Justin Jones, Gervon Dexter Sr., Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Yannick Ngakoue, Rasheem Green, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Eddie Jackson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Quindell Johnson
|Special Teams
|Trenton Gill, Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Trenton Gill, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Travis Homer, Trent Taylor, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Eddie Jackson
Lions vs Bears head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|1/1/23
|Lions 41-10 Bears
|11/13/22
|Bears 30-31 Lions
|11/25/21
|Lions 14-16 Bears
|10/3/21
|Bears 24-14 Lions
|12/6/20
|Bears 30-34 Lions