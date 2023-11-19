How to watch today's Lions vs Bears game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Lions against the Bears, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will visit the Motor City for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the NFC North leaders Detroit Lions (7-2) at Ford Field in NFL Week 11 action.

The Bears are fresh off a 16-13 narrow win against the Carolina Panthers last Thursday night, and have had a few extra days of rest. The Lions, meanwhile, outlasted a back-and-forth battle and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 41-38 in a thriller last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Bears: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday , November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Bears on TV & stream live online

The Lions vs Bears game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Lions vs Bears game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Coverage starts from 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline)

How to listen to Lions vs Bears on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Bears in Detroit in Week 11.

Detroit : Lions Radio Network - 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Chicago : Bears Radio Network - ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason Mckie (sideline)

Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)

Lions and Bears rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions have six players on their injury report ahead of their matchup against the Bears. Isaiah Buggs (illness), and Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) did not practice on Thursday, while Frank Ragnow C (toe/back) was rested in midweek training, but could be back for the weekend's clash. Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), Levi Onwuzurike (hip), Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), and Kalif Raymond (ankle) have all returned to full training, and should also be available here.

Players Offense Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds Defense John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph Special Teams Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey