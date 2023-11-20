How to watch today's Chiefs vs Eagles game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Chiefs against the Eagles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on Monday Night Football in Week 11 NFL action.

Eagles @ Chiefs | Sun Nov 20 | 20:15 ET Watch on fuboTV Unsurprisingly, these two teams have carried over their form in 2023 as they each lead their respective conferences with a record of 7-2 or better. This has all the makings of an instant classic, and another potential Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas next February. Both the Chiefs and Eagles didn't play last week as they are each coming off of a bye in Week 10. The Chiefs secured a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany, while the Eagles claimed bragging rights by beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 in their last NFL outing in Week 9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Chiefs vs Eagles: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, November 20, 2023 Kickoff time 20:15 (ET) / 17:15 (PT) Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

The Chiefs vs Eagles game will be broadcast live on ESPN, which is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC. Each week, coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

The best way to watch Monday Night Football online is to get a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and ABC, such as fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Eagles @ Chiefs | Sun Nov 20 | 20:15 ET Watch on fuboTV

Watch

Network : ABC / ESPN+

: ABC / ESPN+ Time: Coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (reporter)

How to listen to Chiefs vs Eagles on radio

Listen live as the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Kansas City in Week 11.

Listen Live

Chiefs Radio Network : WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Eagles Radio Network: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App - Flagship Station

Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM - Flagship Station

La Mega 105.7 FM - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play) Bill Kulik (analyst) and Oscar Budejen (sideline reporter)

Chiefs and Eagles team news and squads

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially activated wide receiver Richie James from injured reserve on Saturday night leading up to their primetime showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's a controversial decision because just a few weeks ago both parties were reportedly exploring trade possibilities to get James out of Kansas City. The veteran ultimately stayed with the team and was a full participant in practice leading up to a Week 9 game in Germany, yet the team proceeded to keep his 21-day practice window open.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Nick Allegretti, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, and one of their top offensive weapons is returning to the lineup. Philadelphia have announced that right guard Cam Jurgens will be active after removing him from the injured reserve list. Safety Justin Evans, on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, but was not activated for Monday night’s game.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will also miss out with a forearm injury. Pass rusher Derek Barnett's frustrating season is taking another negative turn as he was ruled out on Sunday for Monday night’s matchup due to personal reasons. It serves Philadelphia very well as they look to provide rookie Nolan Smith with more playing time going forward.

Players Offense A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee Defense Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown Special Teams Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny

Chiefs vs Eagles head-to-head record

Date Match Score 13/2/23 Eagles 35-38 Chiefs 3/10/21 Eagles 30-42 Chiefs 17/9/17 Chiefs 27-20 Eagles 30/11/01 Chiefs 10-23 Eagles

More NFL News