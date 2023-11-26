How to watch today's Raiders vs Chiefs game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Following a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) return to action on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in NFL Week 12.
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss on Monday Night Football, and are now just 1-2 in their last three games, scoring 21 points or less in each of those three games. The Chiefs offense has been a bit uncharacteristic this season, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways, and putting numbers on the scoreboard when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a divisional matchup.
As for Las Vegas Raiders, they have rediscovered their mojo ever since former head coach Josh McDaniels was fired. They have rallied around interim head coach Antonio Pierce and have played great team football.
The Raiders' are now 2-1 under his coordination and will be looking to get back into the win column after losing 20-13 in a closely-fought matchup against the Miami Dolphins away from home last time out.
With plenty on line for both sides, this has the makings to be one of the highlight games of the Week 12 NFL slate. For the Raiders, a win would not only put them firmly into the playoff picture, but it would also give them a boost in confidence in the AFC West.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Raiders vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 26, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Allegiant Stadium
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online
The Raiders vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Raiders vs Chiefs game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)
How to listen to Raiders vs Chiefs on radio
Listen live as the Raiders take on the Chiefs at in Week 12.
Listen Live
- National Radio: SportsUSA Radio
- Broadcast Crew: Bob Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color)
Local
LAS VEGAS: KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)
SPANISH RADIO: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)
Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)
Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App
Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)
Raiders and Chiefs rosters & injury reports
Las Vegas Raiders team news
Raiders Pro-Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby missed Friday's practice with a knee injury and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, as is safety Marcus Epps, who left the Week 11 game with a neck injury.
Raiders center Andre James, who was listed with a knee injury, was a full participant in Friday's practice. Cornerback Jack Jones, safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring), and safety Tre'von Moehrig (back) were listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee and hip injury, but was a full participant in Friday's practice.
|Players
|Offense
|Davante Adams, DJ Turner, Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Greg Van Roten, Jordan Meredith, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden
|Defense
|Maxx Crosby, Malik Reed, John Jenkins, Jerry Tillery, Nesta Jade Silvera, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Robert Spillane, Curtis Bolton, Divine Deablo, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, Marcus Peters, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II
|Special Teams
|AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer, DeAndre Carter, Ameer Abdullah, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two receivers in Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team unexpectedly added Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) to the injury report on Saturday. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (thumb) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) have been ruled out of the game.
|Players
|Offense
|Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice
|Defense
|George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner
|Special Teams
|Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco
Raiders vs Chiefs head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|1/8/23
|Raiders 31-13 Chiefs
|10/11/22
|Chiefs 30-29 Raiders
|12/12/21
|Chiefs 48-9 Raiders
|11/15/21
|Raiders 14-41 Chiefs
|11/23/20
|Raiders 31-35 Chiefs