How to watch today's Raiders vs Chiefs game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Raiders against the Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) return to action on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in NFL Week 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss on Monday Night Football, and are now just 1-2 in their last three games, scoring 21 points or less in each of those three games. The Chiefs offense has been a bit uncharacteristic this season, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways, and putting numbers on the scoreboard when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a divisional matchup.

As for Las Vegas Raiders, they have rediscovered their mojo ever since former head coach Josh McDaniels was fired. They have rallied around interim head coach Antonio Pierce and have played great team football.

The Raiders' are now 2-1 under his coordination and will be looking to get back into the win column after losing 20-13 in a closely-fought matchup against the Miami Dolphins away from home last time out.

With plenty on line for both sides, this has the makings to be one of the highlight games of the Week 12 NFL slate. For the Raiders, a win would not only put them firmly into the playoff picture, but it would also give them a boost in confidence in the AFC West.

Raiders vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 a.m. PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

The Raiders vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Raiders vs Chiefs game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

How to listen to Raiders vs Chiefs on radio

Listen live as the Raiders take on the Chiefs at in Week 12.

National Radio: SportsUSA Radio

SportsUSA Radio Broadcast Crew: Bob Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color)

LAS VEGAS: KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

SPANISH RADIO: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Raiders and Chiefs rosters & injury reports

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Raiders Pro-Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby missed Friday's practice with a knee injury and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, as is safety Marcus Epps, who left the Week 11 game with a neck injury.

Raiders center Andre James, who was listed with a knee injury, was a full participant in Friday's practice. Cornerback Jack Jones, safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring), and safety Tre'von Moehrig (back) were listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee and hip injury, but was a full participant in Friday's practice.