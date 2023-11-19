How to watch today's Jaguars vs Titans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) will play their final home divisional game this Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans (3-6) at EverBank Stadium in NFL Week 11 action.
At one point, what looked like a promising season has faded out for the Titans. After a 2-2 start, they find themselves 3-6, and as the only AFC South team below .500. Five of the Titans' final eight matches are against divisional opponents, offering Mike Vrabel's side plenty of chances to climb out of last place and contend for a postseason berth.
However, there isn't much room for error. The Jaguars have a three-game lead over the Titans, and are hoping to spring forward another step this year after a playoff berth and win in 2022, but the season has been mired in inconsistency so far.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Titans vs Jaguars: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 19, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|TIAA Bank Field
|Location
|Jacksonville, Florida
How to watch Titans vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online
The Titans vs Jaguars game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Titans vs Jaguars game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Jaguars vs Titans on radio
Listen live as the Jaguars take on the Titans at EverBank Stadium in Week 11.
Listen Live
- Local:
- Jaguars Radio Network: WJXL (1010AM, 92.5 FM) and 99.9 FM Gator Country Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst), Bucky Brooks (field reporter)
Titans Radio Network: - WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (gameday host), Amie Wells (sideline reporter)
Jaguars and Titans rosters & injury reports
Jacksonville Jaguars team news
The Jaguars will be without cornerback Tyson Campbell after he re-injured his hamstring against the Niners. After being restricted all week, wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) is doubtful.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play after fully practising again on Friday having been put to the injury list with a knee issue on Thursday. They could yet receive a boost on offense with the potential return of receiver Zay Jones, who has missed the past four games with a right knee injury.
|Players
|Offense
|Calvin Ridley, Elijah Cooks, Walker Little, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch, Blake Hance, Luke Fortner, Brandon Scherff, Anton Harrison, Cole Van Lanen, Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Brenton Strange, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson, Christian Kirk, Jamal Agnew, Parker Washington, Zay Jones, Tim Jones
|Defense
|Folorunso Fatukasi, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Roy Robertson-Harris, Angelo Blackson, Adam Gotsis, Tyler Lacy, Josh Allen, Yasir Abdullah, Travon Walker, K'Lavon Chaisson, Foyesade Oluokun, Shaquille Quarterman, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Caleb Johnson, Darious Williams, Christian Braswell, Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown, Tre Herndon, Andre Cisco, Daniel Thomas, Antonio Johnson, Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard
|Special Teams
|Brandon McManus, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik, Jamal Agnew
Tennessee Titans team newsThe Titans will be without starting wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) for a second successive game after he was briefly knocked unconscious in a defeat at Pittsburgh on November 2. Left-tackle Andre Dillard has yet to practice and remains in the concussion protocol. Starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (right thumb) is still recovering from surgery, while right guard Daniel Brunskill (right ankle) is also questionable.
|Players
|Offense
|Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Andre Dillard, Dillon Radunz, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Dillon Radunz, Chris Hubbard, Jaelyn Duncan, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Jonathan Ward
|Defense
|Denico Autry, Jaleel Johnson, Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, Chance Campbell, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Matthew Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror
|Special Teams
Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Ryan Tannehill, Eric Garror, Kyle Philips, Tyjae Spears, Jonathan Ward, Morgan Cox, Jack Gibbens
Jaguars vs Titans head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|8/1/23
|Jaguars 20-16 Titans
|11/12/22
|Titans 22-36 Jaguars
|12/12/21
|Titans 20-0 Jaguars
|10/10/21
|Jaguars 19-37 Titans
|13/12/20
|Jaguars 10-31 Titans