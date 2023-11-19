How to watch today's Jaguars vs Titans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Jaguars against the Titans, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) will play their final home divisional game this Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans (3-6) at EverBank Stadium in NFL Week 11 action.

At one point, what looked like a promising season has faded out for the Titans. After a 2-2 start, they find themselves 3-6, and as the only AFC South team below .500. Five of the Titans' final eight matches are against divisional opponents, offering Mike Vrabel's side plenty of chances to climb out of last place and contend for a postseason berth.

However, there isn't much room for error. The Jaguars have a three-game lead over the Titans, and are hoping to spring forward another step this year after a playoff berth and win in 2022, but the season has been mired in inconsistency so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Titans vs Jaguars: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue TIAA Bank Field Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Titans vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online

The Titans vs Jaguars game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Titans vs Jaguars game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Jaguars vs Titans on radio

Listen live as the Jaguars take on the Titans at EverBank Stadium in Week 11.

Local:

Jaguars Radio Network: WJXL (1010AM, 92.5 FM) and 99.9 FM Gator Country Flagship Stations

WJXL (1010AM, 92.5 FM) and 99.9 FM Gator Country Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst), Bucky Brooks (field reporter)

Titans Radio Network: - WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (gameday host), Amie Wells (sideline reporter)

Jaguars and Titans rosters & injury reports

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jaguars will be without cornerback Tyson Campbell after he re-injured his hamstring against the Niners. After being restricted all week, wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) is doubtful.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play after fully practising again on Friday having been put to the injury list with a knee issue on Thursday. They could yet receive a boost on offense with the potential return of receiver Zay Jones, who has missed the past four games with a right knee injury.

