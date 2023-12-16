How to watch today's Colts vs Steelers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) are set to visit Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in Week 15. This is a monster game for both teams who are in the AFC playoff wild-card logjam.

The Colts are coming off a disappointing 34-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, snapping a four-game winning streak. The Steelers also struggled last week, falling 21-18 to the New England Patriots for their third loss in four games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Colts vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 16, 2023 Kickoff time 4 :30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. CT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Colts vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

The Colts vs. Steelers game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Blue, and Hulu+ With Live TV.

The best way to live stream the Colts vs. Steelers game is through fuboTV. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: NFL Network

NFL Network Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:30 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), and Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Colts vs Steelers on radio

Listen live as the Colts take on the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 15.

Local

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)

Indianapolis, Indiana: Colts Radio Network - 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM Flagship Stations

Colts Radio Network - 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst), and Larra Overton (sideline reporter)

Colts and Steelers rosters & injury reports

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts' injury report is a bit of a mixed bag, as two offensive starters in running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) were non-participants on Tuesday.

Rookie starting cornerback JuJu Brents, who has missed the last six games (seven weeks) with a quad injury, has opened up the week as a full participant on Tuesday after finally returning to practice last week. That's a good sign of his availability this weekend.

Players Offense Michael Pittman Jr., Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson, Will Fries, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon Defense Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin, DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone, JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown, Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr. Special Teams Rigoberto Sanchez, Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

In addition to quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was already ruled out for Week 15 as he continues to rehab following ankle surgery, two other Steelers missed practice on Wednesday, including LG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and WR Diontae Johnson.

On a positive note, several players were upgraded to full participation in practice on Wednesday, including star rusher T.J. Watt, who was limited with a concussion on Tuesday. Running back Najee Harris (knee), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), and defensive tackle Cam Heyward, were all upgraded to "full" on Wednesday as well.

Players Offense Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin Defense Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan Special Teams Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III

Colts vs Steelers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 29/11/22 Colts 17-24 Steelers 27/12/20 Steelers 28-24 Colts 3/11/19 Steelers 26-24 Colts 12/11/17 Colts 17-20 Steelers 27/8/17 Steelers 15-19 Colts

