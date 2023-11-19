How to watch today's Texans vs Cardinals game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Texans against the Cardinals, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Houston Texans (5-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-8) in an inter-conference battle on Sunday afternoon in NFL Week 11 action.

Cardinals @ Texans | Sun Nov 19 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

It's an exciting time to be a Texans fan right now. The team are emerging as playoff contenders with futuristic head coach, rock-solid young defensive leader and a star rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who is a lock to win offensive Rookie of the Year and a genuine MVP contender.

After two chaotic wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, Houston enters Week 11 knowing that a win could put them in pole position to secure a spot in the playoff. A loss, however, would usher the Texans back into the mediocrity that characterizes most of the AFC.

The Cardinals are no pushovers, but it doesn't seem they will be going very far this season, lacking both high-end talent and depth. The visitors hit the road with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray in tow after he made his season debut in a 25-23 win over Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Murray’s return from injury helped his side snap a six-game losing skid and they will now be looking to make it back-to-back wins here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Texans vs Cardinals: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday , November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

The Texans vs Cardinals game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Texans vs Cardinals game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

How to listen to Texans vs Cardinals on radio

Listen live as the Texans take on the Cardinals in Texas in Week 11.

Listen Live

Local

Cardinals Radio Network: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Flagship Station

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst) Texans Radio Network: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM Flagship Stations

SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Marc Vandermeer (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst) and John Harris (sideline reporter)

Texans and Cardinals rosters & injury reports

Houston Texans team news

Although running back Dameon Pierce returned to practice, he is going to miss the game this weekend, and make his return against the Jaguars. Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is listed at questionable with a knee injury, he will likely be a game time decision alongside wide receiver Noah Brown (knee).

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), linebacker Jake Hansen (hand), safety Grayland Arnold (calf) have all been ruled out here.

Players Offense C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Andrew Beck, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Eric Saubert, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones, Tytus Howard, Michael Deiter, Nick Broeker, Dieter Eiselen, Shaq Mason, George Fant Defense Will Anderson Jr., Dylan Horton, Myjai Sanders, Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Sheldon Rankins, Kurt Hinish, Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Blake Cashman, Christian Harris, Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, Neville Hewitt, Henry To'oTo'o, Jake Hansen, Tavierre Thomas, Grayland Arnold, Derek Stingley Jr., Shaquill Griffin, D'Angelo Ross, Steven Nelson, Ka'dar Hollman, Jimmie Ward, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Jalen Pitre Special Teams Cameron Johnston, Jon Weeks, Cameron Johnston, Tank Dell, Mike Boone