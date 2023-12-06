How to watch today's Bulls vs Hornets NBA game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Chicago Bulls against the Charlotte Hornets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) will be looking to make it back-to-back wins on the road when they face the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at the United Center on Wednesday night in a basement Eastern Conference battle.

The Hornets followed up their win over the Nets with a 123-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game. Chicago, on the other hand, head to the Windy City on an impressive two-game winning streak against New Orleans and Milwaukee, but they have hit the the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season.

Head coach Billy Donnovan is under pressure after an underwhelming campaign so far, and could well become the first NBA head coach to be sacked. Reinvigorated trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine have put the direction of the team into question once more, with their core stars struggling to perform to their best levels.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bulls vs Hornets: Date & kickoff time

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/ 5 p.m. PT Venue: United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Bulls vs Hornets on TV & stream live online

The Bulls vs Hornets game will be broadcast live locally on NBCS-CHI and BSSE channels. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream NBA is through NBA League Pass. It offers two subscription plans: NBA League Pass ($14.99 a month) and NBA League Pass Premium ($19.99 a month).

You can purchase a monthly or annual subscription to watch every out-of-market NBA game live, plus the ability to go back and watch condensed replays. NBA League Pass includes NBA TV, which shows some games exclusively via local affiliate broadcasts.

How to listen to Bulls vs Hornets on radio

Listen live as the Bulls take on the Hornets in Chicago.

Listen Live

Hornets Radio Network: 92.7 FM WFNZ Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Sam Farber (play-by-play), and Matt Carrol (color analyst)

Sam Farber (play-by-play), and Matt Carrol (color analyst) Chicago Bulls Radio Network: 670 The Score Radio Station

670 The Score Radio Station Broadcast Crew: Chuck Swirsky (play-by-play), and Bill Wennington (color analyst)

Bulls and Hornets injury report and rosters

Chicago Bulls team news

The Bulls will continue to remain without the services of starting guard Zach LaVine (foot) for the visit of the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, but they are expected to have guard Alex Caruso back after he left Saturday's game with a troubling toe injury. Lonzo Ball (knee) is definitely out, while Torrey Craig (knee) is questionable.

LaVine has been sidelined for two games now amid rumors of being put on the trade block, and the Bulls won both of them against quality opponents the Bucks and Pelicans. Coby White has been the fill-in LaVine, scoring 23 and 31 points in the two wins.

Bulls predicted five: Coby White (PG), Alex Caruso (SG), DeMar DeRozan(SF), Patrick Williams (PF), Nikola Vucevic (C)

Position Players Guard Coby White, Lanzo Ball, Andre Drummond, Jevon Carter, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Center Nikola Vucevic Forward Torrey Craig, Julian Phillips, Onuralp Bitim, Adama Sanogo, Dalen Terry, Terry Taylor, Justin Lewis, Patrick Williams

Charlotte Hornets team news

Mark Williams was a surprising addition to the Hornets' injury report, listed as questionable with a low back contusion. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin-out (knee), and Frank Ntilikina-out (leg) are definitely out.

Hornets predicted five: Terry Rozier (PG), Brandon Miller (SG), Gordon Hayward (SF), Miles Bridges (PF), Mark Williams (C)

Position Players Guard LaMelo Ball, James Bouknight, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Nick Smith Jr., Theo Maledon, Amari Bailey, Ish Smith, Frank Ntilikina Center Nick Richards, Mark Williams, Forward Cody Martin, Leaky Black, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, Brandon Miller, P.J. Washington, Bridges

Bulls vs Hornets head-to-head record

Date Match Score 4/1/23 Hornets 91-121 Bulls 2/3/23 Bulls 114-98 Hornets 1/27/23 Hornets 111-96 Bulls 11/3/22 Bulls 106-88 Hornets 7/15/22 Hornets 73-89 Bulls

Related