How to watch today's Bills vs Jets game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Bills against the Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Buffalo Bills (5-5) will look to return to winning ways as they prepare to host AFC East rivals the New York Jets (4-5) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Jets @ Bills | Sun Nov 19 | 16:25 ET Watch on Paramount+

After a three-game winning run, the last two weeks haven't gone as planned for the Jets. The offense has gone cold yet again, with no touchdowns in defeats to the Los Angeles Chargers (6-27) and the Las Vegas Raiders (12-16).

As for Buffalo, the wheels are coming off, as mistake after mistake led to a last-second defeat to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Things have spiraled so much that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was sacked, and the once highly acclaimed Bills are falling in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

This will be Joe Brady's first game as interim offensive coordinator for the Bills, but it will be a tough one against a Jets defense that stopped Buffalo to 16 points in Week 1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bills vs Jets: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 pm ET/ 3:25 pm CT/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Jets on TV & stream live online

The Bills vs Jets game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 15:00 ET, and kickoff at 16:25 ET.

The best way to live stream the Bills vs Jets game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Bills vs Jets on radio

Listen live as the Bills take on the Jets at Highmark Stadium in Week 11.

Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station

WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Marty Lyons (color analyst)

Bills and Jets rosters & injury reports

Buffalo Bills team news

Despite their questionable status, DT Jordan Phillips (knee), and WR Trent Sherfield (ankle) were both full participants in practice on Friday, indicating that they are on the right track to make it in time for Sunday's clash.

Players Offense Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield Defense Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin Special Teams Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson