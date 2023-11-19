How to watch today's Browns vs Steelers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Coming off key wins, the Cleveland Browns (6-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) will face each other in a battle of two division rivals in NFL Week 10 action.
Not only is this a major clash in the AFC this weekend, but the Browns and the Steelers are currently neck-and-neck in the AFC North, both sitting in a wild card spot behind the Ravens, who lead the division.
So, it's fair to say that Sunday's matchup could have telling ramifications on the final standings as each team pushes for a playoff spot.
The Steelers come into this one looking to build on their 23-19 win over Green Bay last time out, while the Browns upset another division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, 33-31 last week with a last-second field goal. This is the second meeting between the two divisional rivals this season, with the Steelers winning the first matchup against the Browns 26-22 in a Monday night matchup to close out Week 2.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Browns vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 19, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Location
|Cleveland, United States
How to watch Browns vs Steelers on TV & stream live online
The Browns vs Steelers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Packers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Browns vs Steelers on radio
Listen live as the Browns take on the Steelers in Cleveland in Week 11.
Listen Live
- Local
- Cleveland: Browns Radio Network- 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 ESPN Cleveland Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Je'Rod Cherry Wayne Larrivee (sideline reporter)
Spanish Radio: La Mega Cleveland (Streaming), 103.1 FM WVKO, 89.1 FM WNZN Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Rafa Hernández-Brito (play-by-play) and Octavio Sequera (color)
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Steelers Radio Network- WDVE 102.5 FM or WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Bill Hargrove (play-by-play) and Craig Wolfley (color)
Browns and Steelers rosters & injury reports
Cleveland Browns team news
On Wednesday, the Browns' star quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already announced that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be making his second career start in Week 11 in Watson's place, while PJ Walker is another option to fill the void for the rest of the season.
|Players
|Offense
|Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, James Proche II, James Hudson III, Geron Christian, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Luke Wypler, Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones, Leroy Watson, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Jordan Akins, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr., Nick Harris, Elijah Moore, David Bell, Cedric Tillman
|Defense
|Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst II, Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, Za'Darius Smith, Alex Wright, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, Anthony Walker Jr., Mohamoud Diabate, Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Denzel Ward, Mike Ford, Kahlef Hailassie, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr., Grant Delpit, D'Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman, Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod Jr
|Special Teams
Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Pierre Strong Jr., James Proche II, Charley Hughlett
Pittsburgh Steelers team newsThe Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their breath in the build-up to kickoff against the Cleveland Browns as they await final injury news on a pair of important pieces from the defensive secondary, with safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and Keanu Neal (rib) considered as gametime decisions this week as they try to work through their respective injuries. Neither participated in practice to start the week. The Steelers are remarkably thin at safety and would be happy to get either Neal or Fitzpatrick back to partner up with Damontae Kazee. If they fail the race against time, the Steelers will likely roll with Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley to fill the vacant spot. Trenton Thompson is another option after being called up to the active roster from the practice squad last week.
|Players
|Offense
Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin
|Defense
|Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley.
|Special Teams
|Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III
Browns vs Steelers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|19/9/23
|Steelers 26-22 Browns
|8/1/23
|Steelers 28-14 Browns
|23/9/22
|Browns 29-17 Steelers
|4/1/22
|Steelers 26-14 Browns
|31/10/21
|Browns 10-15 Steelers