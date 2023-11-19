How to watch today's Browns vs Steelers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Browns against the Steelers, as well as kickoff time and team news.

Coming off key wins, the Cleveland Browns (6-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) will face each other in a battle of two division rivals in NFL Week 10 action.

Not only is this a major clash in the AFC this weekend, but the Browns and the Steelers are currently neck-and-neck in the AFC North, both sitting in a wild card spot behind the Ravens, who lead the division.

So, it's fair to say that Sunday's matchup could have telling ramifications on the final standings as each team pushes for a playoff spot.

The Steelers come into this one looking to build on their 23-19 win over Green Bay last time out, while the Browns upset another division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, 33-31 last week with a last-second field goal. This is the second meeting between the two divisional rivals this season, with the Steelers winning the first matchup against the Browns 26-22 in a Monday night matchup to close out Week 2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Browns vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday , November 19, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Cleveland Browns Stadium Location Cleveland, United States

How to watch Browns vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

The Browns vs Steelers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Packers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Browns vs Steelers on radio

Listen live as the Browns take on the Steelers in Cleveland in Week 11.

Listen Live

Local

Cleveland : Browns Radio Network - 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 ESPN Cleveland Flagship Stations

92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 ESPN Cleveland Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Je'Rod Cherry Wayne Larrivee (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio : La Mega Cleveland (Streaming), 103.1 FM WVKO, 89.1 FM WNZN Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Rafa Hernández-Brito (play-by-play) and Octavio Sequera (color)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Steelers Radio Network- WDVE 102.5 FM or WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Steelers Radio Network- WDVE 102.5 FM or WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Bill Hargrove (play-by-play) and Craig Wolfley (color)

Browns and Steelers rosters & injury reports

Cleveland Browns team news

On Wednesday, the Browns' star quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already announced that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be making his second career start in Week 11 in Watson's place, while PJ Walker is another option to fill the void for the rest of the season.

