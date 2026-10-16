Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade de la Meinau

Today's game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 11:15 AM.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade de la Meinau to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1, arriving in Strasbourg on the back of a statement Champions League performance that underlined their status as Europe's most dangerous side.

Luis Enrique's side dismantled Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in midweek, with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, and Maghnes Akliouche all finding the net. That result extended PSG's unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions, and they head to Alsace with serious momentum.

Strasbourg, sitting 11th in Ligue 1, have struggled for consistency under Hugo Oliveira. They have lost their last two league matches, falling 2-1 to Nice most recently, and will need a significant improvement to trouble a PSG side firing on all cylinders.

The hosts carry a lengthy injury list into the fixture, which will test Oliveira's squad depth and tactical flexibility against an opponent operating at the peak of their powers.

For PSG, this is an opportunity to assert dominance in the title race and maintain the relentless rhythm that has made them the team to beat in France and across the continent.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain.

How to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Hugo Oliveira is missing Joaquin Panichelli, Ismael Doukoure, Martial Godo, Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington, Hermann Diandaga, and Sebastian Nanasi through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with Conrad Harder leading the attack.

PSG travel with a near-full squad, with only Senny Mayulu ruled out through injury. Luis Enrique is expected to name a strong side, with Matvey Safonov in goal and a projected lineup featuring Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, and Lucas Digne in defence, Joao Neves and Lucas Beraldo in midfield, and Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, and Mika Godts supporting the attack.

Form

Strasbourg arrive in poor form, winning just two of their last five Ligue 1 matches and losing their most recent two. They beat Troyes 6-2 and Lens 2-1 earlier in the campaign but have since drawn with Monaco and fallen to Paris FC and Nice, both by a 2-1 scoreline. Across those five matches, their defensive record has been inconsistent, and they have failed to build any sustained momentum.

PSG, by contrast, have won all five of their last matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent result was the 4-2 victory over Manchester City, and they also recorded a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League earlier in the campaign. They have scored freely in every fixture and conceded only twice across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 PSG victory at the Stade de la Meinau in February 2026, continuing a recent pattern of close contests. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three times, with Strasbourg claiming one victory — a 2-1 home win in May 2025 — and one match ending in a 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes in October 2025. PSG have generally held the upper hand in this fixture, though Strasbourg have shown they are capable of causing problems on home soil.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Strasbourg currently sit 11th, while Paris Saint-Germain are placed 6th, giving the visitors a clear edge in the table as the season develops.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: