Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Swansea City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Stoke City vs Swansea City is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Stoke City host Swansea City at the Bet365 Stadium in what is the opening Championship fixture of the 2026-27 season for both clubs. Mark Robins takes charge of Stoke as they look to establish themselves in the second tier, while Swansea arrive under new head coach Vitor Matos with ambitions that stretch well beyond mid-table.

Stoke head into the game on the back of a strong pre-season. Four wins from five outings, including a 4-0 dismantling of Sheffield Wednesday and a 1-0 friendly victory over Everton, suggest Robins has his squad in decent shape. Their only blip was a 1-1 draw with Valencia, which, given the company, is hardly cause for concern.

Swansea's summer has been one of the more talked-about stories in the Championship. With high-profile investment backing the club and a new coaching structure in place under Matos, expectations in South Wales are rising sharply. The Swans are being spoken of in the same breath as clubs who have recently punched above their weight and forced their way back to the top flight.

On the pitch, Swansea's pre-season was mixed. Wins over Leganes and Udinese showed attacking promise, but a 2-0 defeat to Bochum and a Carabao Cup first-round exit at Birmingham City will have given Matos areas to address before the league campaign begins in earnest.

Supercomputer models released ahead of the new season have painted a difficult picture for Stoke, with several simulations placing them among the relegation candidates. Robins will be determined to prove those projections wrong from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City, including TV channel details, live stream information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Stoke City ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vitor Matos is similarly yet to name a projected XI for Swansea City, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently on record. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Stoke City arrive in good form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Oldham Athletic, and they also recorded a 1-0 friendly victory over Everton and a commanding 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Valencia. Stoke scored eight goals across those five games and conceded just two.

Swansea City's recent record is more uneven. They won three of their last five, with victories over Leganes, Udinese, and Charlton Athletic — the latter a 3-1 Championship win back in May. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Birmingham City, and they also lost 2-0 to Bochum during pre-season. Swansea scored six goals across the five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Swansea City won 2-0 at home in the Championship. Before that, Stoke had won back-to-back home fixtures against the Swans — 2-1 in December 2025 and 3-1 in February 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, Swansea hold the edge with two wins to Stoke's two, plus one draw, with the sides level on goals in the series.

Standings

In the Championship table, Stoke City are currently placed 17th and Swansea City sit one position below them in 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: