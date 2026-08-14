Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoStoke City
Bet365 Stadium
team-logoSwansea City
Watch it on Paramount+
GOAL-e

Watch Stoke City vs Swansea City Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Stoke City vs Swansea City
Stoke City
Swansea City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke City and Swansea City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Swansea City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Stoke City vs Swansea City is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Stoke City host Swansea City at the Bet365 Stadium in what is the opening Championship fixture of the 2026-27 season for both clubs. Mark Robins takes charge of Stoke as they look to establish themselves in the second tier, while Swansea arrive under new head coach Vitor Matos with ambitions that stretch well beyond mid-table.

Stoke head into the game on the back of a strong pre-season. Four wins from five outings, including a 4-0 dismantling of Sheffield Wednesday and a 1-0 friendly victory over Everton, suggest Robins has his squad in decent shape. Their only blip was a 1-1 draw with Valencia, which, given the company, is hardly cause for concern.

Swansea's summer has been one of the more talked-about stories in the Championship. With high-profile investment backing the club and a new coaching structure in place under Matos, expectations in South Wales are rising sharply. The Swans are being spoken of in the same breath as clubs who have recently punched above their weight and forced their way back to the top flight.

On the pitch, Swansea's pre-season was mixed. Wins over Leganes and Udinese showed attacking promise, but a 2-0 defeat to Bochum and a Carabao Cup first-round exit at Birmingham City will have given Matos areas to address before the league campaign begins in earnest.

Supercomputer models released ahead of the new season have painted a difficult picture for Stoke, with several simulations placing them among the relegation candidates. Robins will be determined to prove those projections wrong from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City, including TV channel details, live stream information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stoke City vs Swansea City Probable lineups

Stoke City crest
Stoke City
STK
Formation
Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA
Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA

Manager

  • M. Robins

Mark Robins has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Stoke City ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vitor Matos is similarly yet to name a projected XI for Swansea City, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently on record. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

STK

STK - Form

CHE
W0-1
SHW
W4-0
EVE
W1-0
VAL
D1-1
OLD
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SWA

SWA - Form

CHA
W3-1
BOC
L0-2
UDI
W0-2
LEG
W1-0
BIR
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Stoke City arrive in good form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Oldham Athletic, and they also recorded a 1-0 friendly victory over Everton and a commanding 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Valencia. Stoke scored eight goals across those five games and conceded just two.

Swansea City's recent record is more uneven. They won three of their last five, with victories over Leganes, Udinese, and Charlton Athletic — the latter a 3-1 Championship win back in May. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Birmingham City, and they also lost 2-0 to Bochum during pre-season. Swansea scored six goals across the five matches and conceded four.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Stoke CityDrawSwansea City
2
1
2
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
3
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
3
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Swansea City won 2-0 at home in the Championship. Before that, Stoke had won back-to-back home fixtures against the Swans — 2-1 in December 2025 and 3-1 in February 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, Swansea hold the edge with two wins to Stoke's two, plus one draw, with the sides level on goals in the series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
2
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
00000000
3
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
4
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
5
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
6
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
8
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
10
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
12
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
14
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
15
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
16
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
17
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
18
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
19
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
20
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
21
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
22
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Stoke City are currently placed 17th and Swansea City sit one position below them in 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google