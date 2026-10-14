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Conference League
team-logoSt.Truiden
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium
team-logoIberia 1999
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
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Watch St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999 Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999
St.Truiden
Iberia 1999
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between St.Truiden and Iberia 1999, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Conference League - Game Week 1
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

Today's game between St.Truiden and Iberia 1999 will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

St. Truiden vs Iberia 1999 is available to stream live. In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+ and ViX. You can watch live on Paramount+ or live stream via ViX using the links below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

St. Truiden host Iberia 1999 at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden in the UEFA Conference League.

The Belgian side come into this fixture under pressure. Frederic De Meyer's team have struggled badly in domestic competition, losing four of their last five First Division A matches and conceding freely throughout that run.

Iberia 1999, managed by Andrey Demchenko, arrive in contrasting form. The Georgian club have won four of their last five Erovnuli Liga outings and carry genuine momentum into this European tie.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Conference League standings, which gives this fixture added weight despite the gulf in domestic form between the two sides.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999 Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. De Meyer

St. Truiden head coach Frederic De Meyer has no injury or suspension information currently listed ahead of this Conference League fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Iberia 1999, coach Andrey Demchenko is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup details will be added when available.

Form

STT

STT - Form

GIL
L0-3
RAA
W4-0
BEV
L2-0
WES
L0-2
MEC
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
IBE

IBE - Form

SPA
W1-0
DIG
W2-1
FSR
W0-2
DTB
L1-2
FCM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

St. Truiden arrive in poor domestic form, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five First Division A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to KV Mechelen, and they also suffered a 0-3 defeat to Union St. Gilloise in that five-match stretch. The one bright spot was a 4-0 win over RAAL La Louviere in early September. Across those five games, St. Truiden scored nine goals but conceded eleven.

Iberia 1999 have been in strong form in the Erovnuli Liga, winning four of their last five matches with no draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win over FC Meshakhte Tkibuli, and they also beat FC Rustavi 0-2 and Dila Gori 2-1 in that run. The only blemish was a 1-2 loss to Dinamo Tbilisi. Across five matches, Iberia scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between St. Truiden and Iberia 1999 are on record in the available data. This Conference League fixture marks a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both St. Truiden and Iberia 1999 are positioned first in the Conference League table, meaning both clubs arrive at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium with identical standing in the competition and with points to protect at the top.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999 today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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