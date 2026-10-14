Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 8:30 PM.

St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS slate covered exclusively by Apple's platform, which holds streaming rights to every regular-season fixture, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs. From the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass was discontinued and all match coverage was integrated directly into the standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee is required beyond the regular subscription cost.

St. Louis City SC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Energizer Park in a Western Conference fixture that brings together two of the most in-form sides in MLS right now.

Yoann Damet's City SC arrive at this match having won all five of their last five competitive games, a run that includes a 6-2 demolition of LA Galaxy in their most recent outing. Energizer Park has become a difficult place to visit, and St. Louis will be eager to extend that dominance.

Vancouver travel to Missouri as Western Conference leaders under Jesper Soerensen, though their recent form tells a more complicated story. The Whitecaps have drawn one and lost two of their last three matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire FC, and will need to rediscover their best to leave St. Louis with anything.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds further intrigue. St. Louis claimed a 3-1 win when the sides last met in September 2026, reversing a run of results that had previously favoured Vancouver in this fixture.

With the regular season in its closing stages, both teams have plenty riding on the result. City SC are pushing for top spot in the West, while Vancouver will be determined to protect their conference lead.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yoann Damet has not confirmed a probable lineup for St. Louis City SC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jesper Soerensen has similarly not released a projected XI for Vancouver Whitecaps, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this time. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

St. Louis City SC come into this match in exceptional form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 6-2 victory over LA Galaxy, and they also recorded a 3-0 away win at Red Bull New York during this run. City SC have scored 16 goals and conceded just 10 across those five fixtures, with wins against Toronto FC, Colorado Rapids, and Minnesota United rounding out the sequence.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw away to Los Angeles FC, following a 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire FC before that. A 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake stands as the standout result of the run, with the Whitecaps scoring eight goals and conceding nine across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when St. Louis City claimed a 3-1 win away at Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, St. Louis City hold two wins to Vancouver's two, with one match ending level, and both clubs have shown a consistent capacity to score against each other throughout the series.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps currently lead the table in first place, while St. Louis City SC sit second, making this a direct meeting between the top two sides in the West.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: