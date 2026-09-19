Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Toronto FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

St. Louis City vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts. Subscribers can stream across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles.

St. Louis City host Toronto FC at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Western Conference fixture with real implications for both clubs as the 2026 MLS regular season enters its closing stretch.

Yoann Damet's side arrive in strong form. St. Louis have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Minnesota United in their most recent MLS outing. A 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup adds further confidence heading into this one.

Toronto FC make the trip west in a difficult moment. Robin Fraser's side were beaten 3-0 by Orlando City on September 12, with Antoine Griezmann scoring for a fifth consecutive game to set the Lions on their way. That defeat ended a seven-match unbeaten run for Toronto in MLS.

The visitors do have results on the road to point to this season. A 2-1 win at Inter Miami CF and a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC show Toronto can pick up points away from home, but consistency has been a problem, and they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference.

St. Louis hold fifth place in the West and will view this as a chance to consolidate their playoff position against a Toronto side that has struggled for momentum at the worst possible time of year.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis City vs Toronto FC, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yoann Damet has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for St. Louis City, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Robin Fraser is similarly without confirmed team news for Toronto FC. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

St. Louis City head into this fixture with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup, which followed a 4-2 MLS victory over Minnesota United on September 13. Earlier in the run, Damet's side drew 2-2 with Portland Timbers and beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1, with a 3-3 draw against FC Dallas also featuring. St. Louis have scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five outings.

Toronto FC arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Orlando City on September 12, which ended a run that included a 2-1 win over Nashville SC and a 4-4 draw with Chicago Fire FC. Fraser's side also beat Inter Miami CF 2-1 away from home and drew 1-1 with New York City FC. Toronto have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these clubs in the dataset came in MLS on July 8, 2023, when St. Louis City won 1-0 away at Toronto FC. That result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head record between the two sides.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, St. Louis City currently sit fifth. Toronto FC are placed 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: