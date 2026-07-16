Major League Soccer - Game Week 9 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at Jul 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

This MLS fixture is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

St. Louis City host Sporting Kansas City at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Western Conference clash in Major League Soccer.

Yoann Damet's side come into this fixture in strong form, having won three of their last four MLS matches. Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-0 victory over Austin FC, a result that underlined their quality at home.

Sporting Kansas City arrive under Raphael Wicky with a mixed run of results behind them. A heavy 6-0 defeat to Portland Timbers last month was a damaging blow, and they followed that up with a loss to Red Bull New York in their most recent outing.

The two sides are familiar opponents. Their last meeting at Energizer Park ended 2-2, and the head-to-head record across recent seasons shows tight, competitive fixtures with goals at both ends.

St. Louis City sit 12th in the Western Conference standings, while Sporting KC are placed 15th. Both clubs will be looking for points to improve their playoff picture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City head coach Yoann Damet has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting Kansas City manager Raphael Wicky is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

St. Louis City have recorded four wins and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Austin FC in MLS, and they also beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 and Colorado Rapids 1-0 in the league during that run. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with DC United. Across those five matches, City have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Sporting Kansas City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Red Bull New York, though they did beat Austin FC 2-1 and LA Galaxy 3-1 in back-to-back wins before that. A 6-0 loss to Portland Timbers stands out as a difficult result in that sequence. Sporting KC scored eight goals across those five games but conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on May 15, 2025, at Energizer Park, ending 2-2 in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, St. Louis City have one win, Sporting Kansas City have one win, and three matches have ended level. The five meetings have produced 15 goals in total, pointing to a pattern of open, goal-heavy encounters.

Standings

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City currently sit 12th while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: