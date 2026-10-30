Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and San Diego FC will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 3:00 PM.

St. Louis City vs San Diego FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts applied.

St. Louis City host San Diego FC at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture that finds both sides in very different places as the season reaches its final stretch.

Yoann Damet's side sit third in the Western Conference, firmly inside the playoff picture, but they arrive at this game off the back of back-to-back MLS defeats. A 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake and a 2-3 defeat to Portland Timbers have taken the edge off what had been an impressive campaign, and City will be looking to steady themselves at home.

San Diego FC arrive in an even more difficult position. Mikey Varas's side have not won any of their last five MLS matches and sit thirteenth in the Western Conference, deep in the bottom half of the table. A 4-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in their most recent outing compounded a run that has seen them collect draws but fail to close out wins.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is short but pointed. San Diego beat St. Louis 2-0 in March 2026, which stands as the most recent meeting, and City will be aware they have not had it all their own way against this opponent.

For St. Louis, this is a chance to arrest a slide before the playoff race tightens further. For San Diego, a result against a top-three side would offer genuine encouragement at a moment when they badly need it.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis City vs San Diego FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yoann Damet has not confirmed a starting lineup for St. Louis City ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mikey Varas has similarly not released a projected XI for San Diego FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions have been reported for the travelling squad at this stage, and team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

St. Louis City have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 defeat to Portland Timbers in MLS, following a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake. Their only win in the run came against Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup, and they also drew 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps during the sequence. City have struggled for consistency in this period after a brighter earlier stretch in the season.

San Diego FC have taken no wins from their last five MLS outings, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-1 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps, and they also drew 2-2 with Seattle Sounders FC in the previous match. San Diego drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy and 3-3 with Houston Dynamo FC during the run, with a 4-1 defeat to Red Bull New York also featuring. Across the five matches, San Diego scored 12 goals but conceded 16, reflecting a side that creates chances but cannot keep the ball out of their own net.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when San Diego FC beat St. Louis City 2-0 at home in MLS competition. Across the three recorded head-to-head matches, the series is closely balanced: St. Louis City won 1-0 when the sides met in May 2025, while a 0-0 draw in March 2025 completes the record. San Diego hold the advantage with one win to St. Louis's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

St. Louis City sit third in the Western Conference, placing them among the leading playoff contenders, while San Diego FC are thirteenth — a position that leaves them with significant ground to make up if they are to stay relevant in the race for a postseason place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: