Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Portland Timbers will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is covered as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts applied.

St. Louis City host Portland Timbers at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Yoann Damet's side sit third in the Western Conference, but they head into this match on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake — a result that will have raised questions after what had been an impressive run of form.

Portland arrive in a difficult position. Marti Cifuentes's side are eleventh in the Western Conference, well outside the playoff places, and they will need to find consistency quickly if they are to keep their season alive.

The Timbers did pick up a 3-2 win over Charlotte FC in their most recent outing, which offers some encouragement heading into a road trip to face a City side that has been one of the conference's stronger teams this season.

St. Louis will be eager to respond at home after the Salt Lake setback. A win at Energizer Park would reaffirm their standing in the upper reaches of the Western Conference table.

Both coaches have yet to confirm their lineups, meaning team news will be one to monitor in the hours before kick-off.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yoann Damet has not confirmed a starting lineup for St. Louis City ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marti Cifuentes has similarly not released a projected XI for Portland Timbers, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad available at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

St. Louis City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake in MLS, following a win over Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup. Prior to that, City lost 3-2 to Minnesota United, drew 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps, and beat LA Galaxy 6-2 — a result that underlined their attacking threat during that brighter stretch.

Portland Timbers have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC, and they also drew 0-0 with Colorado Rapids in that run. A 2-0 defeat to LA Galaxy and earlier losses to San Jose Earthquakes represent the low points, though the win over Charlotte provides some recent momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Portland Timbers and St. Louis City drew 2-2 in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, St. Louis City hold the slight edge with two wins to Portland's two, and one match ending level. Those five meetings have produced 18 goals in total, pointing to a fixture that tends to deliver attacking play.

Standings

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City sit third — firmly in the playoff picture and among the conference's stronger sides — while Portland Timbers are eleventh, outside the playoff positions and under pressure to close the gap as the regular season nears its end.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: