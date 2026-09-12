Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Minnesota United will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 8:30 PM.

St. Louis City vs Minnesota United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts. Subscribers can stream across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

St. Louis City host Minnesota United at Energizer Park in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the 2026 MLS season enters its final stretch.

Yoann Damet's side have found some form at the right time. A 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps on September 6 gave St. Louis genuine momentum, and a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers in their most recent outing shows they are capable of competing against the top half of the table.

Minnesota arrive in a difficult spell. Back-to-back defeats — a 5-4 loss to Portland Timbers and a 1-2 reverse against FC Dallas — have left Cameron Knowles's side in 11th place in the West, with their playoff hopes fading fast.

The Loons showed earlier in August that they can score goals freely, putting five past San Jose Earthquakes in a 5-1 win. But conceding 14 goals across their last five MLS matches tells a damaging story about their defensive organisation.

St. Louis sit sixth in the Western Conference and will see this as a chance to pull further clear of the chasing pack. Home advantage at Energizer Park could prove decisive against a Minnesota side that has struggled for consistency on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch St. Louis City vs Minnesota United, including live stream options, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yoann Damet has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for St. Louis City, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cameron Knowles is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for Minnesota United, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

St. Louis City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers, which followed a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps on September 6. Damet's side also drew 3-3 with FC Dallas and beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 during this run, with a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City rounding out the five fixtures.

Minnesota United have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to FC Dallas, which came after a 5-4 loss to Portland Timbers on September 6. The Loons did beat San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 on August 23, but losses to Atlanta United and the two most recent defeats offset that result. Knowles's side scored 14 goals across those five matches while conceding 14.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on July 27, 2025, when Minnesota United visited St. Louis and won 2-1. Before that, Minnesota beat St. Louis 3-0 at Allianz Field in May 2025, and won a US Open Cup tie 3-2 that same month. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Minnesota United have won four and St. Louis City have won none, with one draw, including a 4-1 Minnesota win in October 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, St. Louis City currently sit sixth while Minnesota United are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: