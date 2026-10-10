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Major League Soccer
team-logoSt. Louis City
Energizer Park
team-logoLA Galaxy
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy
St. Louis City
LA Galaxy
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 28
Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and LA Galaxy will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:00 PM.

St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS slate covered by Apple's platform, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every regular-season fixture, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

St. Louis City SC host LA Galaxy at Energizer Park in a Western Conference clash that carries real weight for both sides as the MLS regular season reaches its final stretch.

City SC sit second in the Western Conference standings, making Energizer Park a fortress that visiting sides have found increasingly difficult to breach. Yoann Damet's side arrive in form and with momentum, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

LA Galaxy travel to St. Louis sitting ninth in the West, and Greg Vanney's side need points to consolidate their playoff position. The Galaxy have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they are capable of a result on the road.

This fixture has produced goals at both ends in recent meetings, and there is little reason to expect anything different. Both managers will be looking for their side to impose their identity early at Energizer Park.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy Probable lineups

Manager

  • Y. Damet

Yoann Damet's St. Louis City SC have not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Greg Vanney has similarly not released a projected XI for LA Galaxy, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this time. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

STL

STL - Form

POT
D2-2
MIN
W4-2
CLR
W0-3
TFC
W3-1
RNY
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LAG

LAG - Form

NER
W2-1
VAN
L3-0
SEA
D1-1
MIN
W2-3
CLR
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

St. Louis City SC arrive in strong form, recording four wins from their last five matches with just one draw to show as a blemish. Their most recent outing saw them beat Red Bull New York 3-0 away from home, and they also put three past Toronto FC in a 3-1 victory. Across those five matches, City SC have scored 12 goals and conceded just six, with that run including a 3-0 US Open Cup win over Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy have also been in decent touch, winning three of their last five. Vanney's side beat Colorado Rapids 3-2 in their most recent match and picked up a 3-2 road win at Minnesota United before that. A 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps is the low point of that run, but the Galaxy have shown a capacity to score goals consistently across these fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

St. Louis CityDrawLA Galaxy
3
2
0
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
1
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
3
FT
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
0
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
1
FT
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
3
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
FT
14Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-3 win for St. Louis City when LA Galaxy hosted in July 2026, with City SC claiming all three points away from home. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, the record is relatively even, featuring two St. Louis City wins, two draws, and one further Galaxy victory, with both sides having shown they can score freely against each other.

Standings

Western

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2715576029+3150
L
D
W
L
W
2
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2814865142+950
W
W
D
W
W
3
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2713864836+1247
W
W
W
D
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2713684939+1045
W
D
W
W
D
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2713593432+244
L
D
L
W
D
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2811894330+1341
L
D
L
W
D
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
2811893635+141
W
W
W
W
D
8
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
27113133838036
L
D
W
D
L
9
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
2899103744-736
W
W
D
L
W
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2896134044-433
D
W
L
L
L
11
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2888124749-232
L
D
D
L
L
12
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2795134851-332
L
L
L
D
W
13
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
27710103547-1231
D
D
W
D
D
14
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
2778124049-929
L
L
L
L
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2763183265-3321
L
W
L
W
L
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City SC currently sit second, while LA Galaxy are placed ninth, making this a meeting between a side chasing top spot and one fighting to secure their playoff berth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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