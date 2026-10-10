Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 11 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and LA Galaxy will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:00 PM.

St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS slate covered by Apple's platform, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every regular-season fixture, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs.

St. Louis City SC host LA Galaxy at Energizer Park in a Western Conference clash that carries real weight for both sides as the MLS regular season reaches its final stretch.

City SC sit second in the Western Conference standings, making Energizer Park a fortress that visiting sides have found increasingly difficult to breach. Yoann Damet's side arrive in form and with momentum, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

LA Galaxy travel to St. Louis sitting ninth in the West, and Greg Vanney's side need points to consolidate their playoff position. The Galaxy have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they are capable of a result on the road.

This fixture has produced goals at both ends in recent meetings, and there is little reason to expect anything different. Both managers will be looking for their side to impose their identity early at Energizer Park.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yoann Damet's St. Louis City SC have not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Greg Vanney has similarly not released a projected XI for LA Galaxy, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this time. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

St. Louis City SC arrive in strong form, recording four wins from their last five matches with just one draw to show as a blemish. Their most recent outing saw them beat Red Bull New York 3-0 away from home, and they also put three past Toronto FC in a 3-1 victory. Across those five matches, City SC have scored 12 goals and conceded just six, with that run including a 3-0 US Open Cup win over Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy have also been in decent touch, winning three of their last five. Vanney's side beat Colorado Rapids 3-2 in their most recent match and picked up a 3-2 road win at Minnesota United before that. A 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps is the low point of that run, but the Galaxy have shown a capacity to score goals consistently across these fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-3 win for St. Louis City when LA Galaxy hosted in July 2026, with City SC claiming all three points away from home. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, the record is relatively even, featuring two St. Louis City wins, two draws, and one further Galaxy victory, with both sides having shown they can score freely against each other.

Standings

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City SC currently sit second, while LA Galaxy are placed ninth, making this a meeting between a side chasing top spot and one fighting to secure their playoff berth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: