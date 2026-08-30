Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 30 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and FC Dallas will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 7:00 PM.

St. Louis City vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of the 2026 MLS season broadcast arrangement, every regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscribers can stream the match across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

St. Louis City host FC Dallas at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the 2026 MLS regular season enters its final stretch.

Yoann Damet's side have been in solid form at home and will be looking to build on a run of results that has kept them firmly in the playoff conversation. The atmosphere at Energizer Park has been a genuine factor in their recent performances.

FC Dallas arrive in a complicated moment. Eric Quill's team suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in their last outing, a result that will have raised questions about defensive organisation and confidence heading into this road trip.

St. Louis have shown resilience across their last five matches, picking up three wins and dropping points only in draws. Their ability to grind out results, including a 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids, points to a team with genuine defensive structure.

Dallas bounced back from Leagues Cup disappointment with back-to-back MLS wins before that Vancouver result. The 3-4 victory at Real Salt Lake showed they can score goals, but the concession numbers remain a concern.

Both teams sit close together in the Western Conference standings, which makes this a match where three points could shift the picture considerably for either side.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis City vs FC Dallas, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City head coach Yoann Damet has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news, and no projected XI has been provided. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

St. Louis City come into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Houston Dynamo FC, and they also claimed a 1-3 victory away at San Jose Earthquakes during this run. The two draws came against Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, both finishing 1-1. St. Louis have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches, and they have not lost in any of them.

FC Dallas have won two, lost two, and drawn one across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS. Before that, they beat Real Salt Lake 3-4 and Austin FC 1-2 in back-to-back MLS wins. Their two Leagues Cup matches produced a 3-1 loss to Toluca and a 0-1 win over CD Guadalajara. Dallas scored seven goals across the five games but conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with FC Dallas as the home side in MLS on April 12, 2026. The previous encounter, played at St. Louis in September 2025, also finished 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, FC Dallas have won two, St. Louis City have won one, and two have ended level. Dallas's most decisive result in recent meetings was a 3-0 home win in July 2025.

Standings

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit fifth and St. Louis City are sixth, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: