Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Energizer Park

Today's game between St. Louis City and Colorado Rapids will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of MLS's exclusive streaming arrangement with Apple, meaning every regular-season fixture, Leagues Cup game, and playoff match streams through the Apple TV app. A standard Apple TV subscription gives full access across smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

St. Louis City host Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park in St. Louis in a Western Conference fixture in Major League Soccer.

Yoann Damet's side arrive into this match in strong form. City have won three of their last four MLS outings, including a 1-3 victory at LA Galaxy in their most recent league game. That result underlines a team that has found a consistent rhythm and is pushing to climb the Western Conference table.

Colorado Rapids make the trip to Missouri under Matt Wells with their own recent momentum to consider. The Rapids beat San Diego FC 1-0 in their last MLS outing, a result that snapped a run of inconsistency in the league. Wells will be looking for his side to carry that winning feeling into this road trip.

The two clubs have met four times in MLS since 2024, with the head-to-head record split and goals shared across the fixture. St. Louis City claimed a 1-0 win at Colorado earlier this year, so the Rapids will be eager to level things up on the road.

St. Louis sit eighth in the Western Conference standings, while Colorado are 11th. Three points separates both clubs from where they want to be, making this a fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City are managed by Yoann Damet, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Colorado Rapids head coach Matt Wells also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Updates will be added as information becomes available.

Form

St. Louis City have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory at LA Galaxy in MLS, and they also beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 and Austin FC 3-0 in the league. The one blemish in that run was a 1-1 draw at DC United. City have scored nine goals across those five outings and conceded eight, though three of those conceded came in a single US Open Cup draw with Houston Dynamo.

Colorado Rapids have recorded two wins, no draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 MLS win over San Diego FC. The Rapids also won 2-0 against San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup and beat Minnesota United 1-0 in the league. Defeats to FC Dallas (2-1) and Real Salt Lake (1-2) in MLS represent the low points of that run. Colorado have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 10, 2026, when St. Louis City beat Colorado Rapids 1-0 away from home in MLS. Prior to that, Colorado won 1-0 at home against St. Louis City on May 25, 2025, also in the league. Across the last five meetings on record, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and Colorado's heaviest win in that run was a 4-1 home victory in July 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, St. Louis City currently sit eighth while Colorado Rapids are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: