CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

St. Kitts and Nevis host Grenada in CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, with both sides in contrasting positions heading into the fixture.

St. Kitts and Nevis arrive off the back of a winning start to the group stage, having beaten Bonaire 2-1 on the road just days ago. That result puts them in a strong position early in the group.

Grenada's situation is far more difficult. They lost 3-0 to Cuba in their opening Nations League match and have not won in any of their last five games across all competitions.

The two sides met as recently as June 2025, when Grenada came from behind to beat St. Kitts and Nevis 3-2 in World Cup qualification. That result will be fresh in the memory of the home side.

St. Kitts and Nevis will be looking to build on their winning start, while Grenada need a result to stay in contention in the group.

Read on for full details on how to watch the match, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for St. Kitts and Nevis ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Grenada have also not released any confirmed squad information at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and their projected lineup will be provided when available.

Form

St. Kitts and Nevis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win away at Bonaire in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat Solomon Islands 4-2 in a friendly in March 2026. Their two defeats came against Indonesia, who beat them 4-0, and Belize, who won 6-2. Across those five games they scored nine goals and conceded 13.

Grenada have lost all five of their last matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they were beaten 5-0 by Ireland in a May 2026 friendly. They have conceded 13 goals across those five fixtures without a single win, scoring just once in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2025, when Grenada beat St. Kitts and Nevis 3-2 in a World Cup qualification match. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Grenada hold the edge with two wins to St. Kitts and Nevis's two, with one draw. The sides also drew 0-0 in a CONCACAF Nations League meeting in November 2019.

Standings

B Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cuba CUB 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 St. Kitts and Nevis KNA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Bonaire BOE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Grenada GRE 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, St. Kitts and Nevis currently sit second, while Grenada are fourth and bottom. St. Kitts and Nevis go into this fixture with the upper hand in the standings, and a win would strengthen their position at the top of the group, while Grenada must respond quickly to avoid falling further adrift.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: