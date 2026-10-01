CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 5:00 PM.

St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

St. Kitts and Nevis take on Cuba in CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, a fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table.

Cuba arrive as the group leaders, and their form across recent weeks has been sharp. Back-to-back Nations League wins over Grenada and Bonaire have put them in a commanding position, and they travel with genuine confidence.

St. Kitts and Nevis are not without momentum of their own. They have won their last three matches in succession, including a 3-0 defeat of Grenada in their most recent Nations League outing, and they will back themselves to push Cuba hard on home soil.

The hosts have shown they can be difficult to break down and dangerous going forward, but Cuba have demonstrated a clinical edge in this competition that makes them a formidable opponent at any venue.

This is a fixture between the top two sides in the group, and the outcome will shape the standings considerably. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed squad information is currently available for St. Kitts and Nevis ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and their projected lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Cuba have also not released any confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on their squad, any absences, and their expected starting XI will be provided when available.

Form

St. Kitts and Nevis head into this match in strong form, having won three of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat Bonaire 2-1 away from home in the same competition. Their two defeats in this run came against Indonesia, who beat them 4-0, and Belize, who won 6-2.

Cuba have been equally impressive across their last five matches, recording three wins and two draws without a single defeat. They beat Bonaire 2-0 and Grenada 3-0 in their opening Nations League fixtures, and earlier drew 1-1 with the Dominican Republic and 2-2 with Martinique in friendlies. Cuba have not lost in five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Cuba hold the stronger recent record between these two sides. In the last two meetings, both in the CONCACAF Nations League, Cuba won 4-0 as the home side in November 2024, while St. Kitts and Nevis claimed a 2-1 victory when the sides met earlier that same month. Cuba lead the head-to-head on aggregate across those two fixtures, having scored five goals to St. Kitts and Nevis's three.

Standings

B Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cuba CUB 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 St. Kitts and Nevis KNA 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 W W 3 Bonaire BOE 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L L 4 Grenada GRE 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Cuba currently sit top of CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, with St. Kitts and Nevis in second place. The leaders face the side closest to them in the standings, meaning this match could either open up a gap at the top or set up a tightly contested second half of the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: