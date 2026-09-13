Serie A - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bologna will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Napoli vs Bologna is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, UNIVERSO, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and CBS Sports Network. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Napoli host Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Serie A, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a run of three consecutive defeats.

The pressure on Allegri is mounting fast. Napoli have lost to Como, Inter, and Arsenal in their last three competitive outings, and the transition from Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 to Allegri's preferred 4-3-3 has yet to click with the existing squad. A home defeat to Bologna would intensify the scrutiny around the manager's position considerably.

The injury situation is making life harder. Alisson Santos picked up a medium-grade bicep femoris tear against Arsenal and will not return until October. Alex Meret lasted just one half of that same Champions League defeat before being replaced by Milinkovic-Savic with a muscular problem. Allegri's squad is stretched.

Noa Lang is expected to benefit from Alisson Santos's absence. The winger was left out of the matchday squad against Arsenal for non-sporting reasons, but he is now among the leading candidates to start on the right side of Allegri's attack.

Bologna arrive in Naples with their own problems. Domenico Tedesco is suspended for this fixture, and the visitors have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three of them.

For Napoli, 12th in Serie A, and Bologna, 16th, this is a fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the early-season table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Napoli head into this fixture with a significant injury list. Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, Scott McTominay, Giovane Nascimento, Alex Meret, and Alisson Santos are all unavailable. Allegri's projected XI reads: Contini; Marin, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Lobotka, Vergara; Politano, Hoejlund, Neres.

Bologna will be without Oussama El Azzouzi and Riccardo Orsolini through injury, and they must also cope without head coach Domenico Tedesco, who serves a suspension. Skorupski is expected to start in goal, with Bernardeschi, Ferguson, and Odgaard among the midfield options behind strikers Cambiaghi and Piccoli.

Form

Napoli have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with their sole competitive victory coming in a 2-0 away win at Genoa in Serie A. Since then, they have fallen to Como (1-2), Inter (2-3), and Arsenal (0-1 in the Champions League), scoring three goals and conceding six across those three defeats. That run of three straight losses spans both domestic and European competition and represents the most damaging sequence of Allegri's tenure so far.

Bologna have drawn one and lost three of their last five, with their only win in that run coming before the competitive season began. Their most recent Serie A outing ended 2-2 at home to Sassuolo, and they have failed to win any of their three league matches this season, also losing to Atalanta (0-1) and Lazio (0-1). Bologna have scored three goals and conceded four across their last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-3 Bologna victory at the Maradona in Serie A on 11 May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Napoli have won two and Bologna have won two, with one draw. Napoli claimed a 2-0 win in the Super Cup in December 2025, while Bologna won 2-0 at home in the Serie A fixture in November 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit 12th and Bologna are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: