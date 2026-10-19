Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt in the United States are listed below.

Napoli host Bodø/Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the UEFA Champions League, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a damaging run of results on the European stage.

Napoli arrive in poor shape. Two defeats in their last three matches across all competitions — including a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-0 reverse against Venezia in Serie A — have placed Allegri's position under intense scrutiny. The Italian coach also found himself managing a public dispute with Kevin De Bruyne following the Villarreal defeat, an episode that has done little to steady the mood around the club.

Scott McTominay's future adds another layer of uncertainty. The Scottish midfielder is central to Napoli's engine room, but contract talks have stalled, leaving the club's midfield planning in a state of flux heading into a stretch of matches they cannot afford to lose.

Bodø/Glimt travel south in confident form. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Aspmyra Stadion — a result that underlined their capacity to trouble established European clubs on any surface.

In the Champions League standings, Napoli sit 32nd while Bodø/Glimt are placed 24th, meaning the Norwegian side actually carry a superior league-phase record into this fixture. For Napoli, the stakes could not be clearer.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a side featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back line of Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giovane Nascimento, and Billy Gilmour are projected to feature in midfield, with Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodø/Glimt are expected to line up with Nikita Haikin in goal and a defensive unit of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, and Fredrik Sjoevold. Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, and Ole Blomberg are set to operate in midfield, with Jens Petter Hauge and Andreas Helmersen named in attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

Napoli head into this match having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Venezia in Serie A, and before that they fell 3-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offers the brightest point in that run. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored six goals and conceded five.

Bodø/Glimt arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and losing just once — a 2-1 defeat to Brann in the Eliteserien. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Hamarkameratene, and they also beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the Champions League during that run. A 6-2 cup win over Rana FK further illustrates their attacking output across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodø/Glimt are recorded in the available data. This Champions League fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Napoli are currently placed 32nd, while Bodø/Glimt sit higher in 24th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: