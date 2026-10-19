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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
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Watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt
SSC Napoli
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt in the United States are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Napoli host Bodø/Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the UEFA Champions League, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a damaging run of results on the European stage.

Napoli arrive in poor shape. Two defeats in their last three matches across all competitions — including a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-0 reverse against Venezia in Serie A — have placed Allegri's position under intense scrutiny. The Italian coach also found himself managing a public dispute with Kevin De Bruyne following the Villarreal defeat, an episode that has done little to steady the mood around the club.

Scott McTominay's future adds another layer of uncertainty. The Scottish midfielder is central to Napoli's engine room, but contract talks have stalled, leaving the club's midfield planning in a state of flux heading into a stretch of matches they cannot afford to lose.

Bodø/Glimt travel south in confident form. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Aspmyra Stadion — a result that underlined their capacity to trouble established European clubs on any surface.

In the Champions League standings, Napoli sit 32nd while Bodø/Glimt are placed 24th, meaning the Norwegian side actually carry a superior league-phase record into this fixture. For Napoli, the stakes could not be clearer.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
page.match.formation.title
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
4-3-3
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicB. BadiashileB. BadiashileA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoN. LangN. LangS. LobotkaS. LobotkaL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. HaikinN. HaikinH. AleesamiH. AleesamiF. BjoerkanF. BjoerkanJ. GundersenJ. GundersenF. SjoevoldF. SjoevoldP. BergP. BergS. FetS. FetS. AuklendS. AuklendO. BrynhildsenO. BrynhildsenJ. HaugeJ. HaugeA. HelmersenA. Helmersen
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Bodoe/Glimt

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • K. Knutsen

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a side featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back line of Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giovane Nascimento, and Billy Gilmour are projected to feature in midfield, with Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodø/Glimt are expected to line up with Nikita Haikin in goal and a defensive unit of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, and Fredrik Sjoevold. Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, and Ole Blomberg are set to operate in midfield, with Jens Petter Hauge and Andreas Helmersen named in attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOD

BOD - Form

BRA
L2-1
RAN
W2-6
KBK
W3-1
BVB
W1-0
H-K
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Napoli head into this match having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Venezia in Serie A, and before that they fell 3-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offers the brightest point in that run. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored six goals and conceded five.

Bodø/Glimt arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and losing just once — a 2-1 defeat to Brann in the Eliteserien. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Hamarkameratene, and they also beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the Champions League during that run. A 6-2 cup win over Rana FK further illustrates their attacking output across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodø/Glimt are recorded in the available data. This Champions League fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Napoli are currently placed 32nd, while Bodø/Glimt sit higher in 24th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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