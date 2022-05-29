Spurs star Doherty left rattled by rough boat ride in hilarious video posted by team mate Dier

The Ireland right-back had a difficult time as he went over some choppy waves

Tottenham's finish to the Premier League season was hardly smooth sailing, but it was nothing compared to what defender Matt Doherty went through.

The right-back is on holiday after his side secured a top-four finish in the top flight, booking their place in next season's Champions League.

Doherty, 30, was not exactly having a relaxing time as he endured a bumpy ride on a boat.

What happened to Doherty?

In a video uploaded by team-mate Eric Dier, Doherty was getting rattled around as the boat sailed over the rough water.

The Ireland international looked nervous as he struggled to stay on his seat while Dier recorded.

Where are Doherty and Dier?

The Spurs duo are in Monaco this weekend to take in the Formula One Grand Prix.

The pair were asked on Sky Sports which racer they were backing to win the event, with Doherty revealing he is a Max Verstappen fan.

"I'm a Max fan, my mum's Dutch so I have to side with him," he said. "I'm half Dutch, so that's why he gets my vote."

Dier was then involved in a humorous incident as he declared: "We're with Red Bull so hopefully the Red Bull cars can do a great job and maybe get in front of the Ferraris."

The presenter then revealed that Dier had pledged his support to another racer before the cameras started rolling and pressed him to admit his real choice.

"They'll be upset with me," he said, before finally saying: "Lewis [Hamilton]."

