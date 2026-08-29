Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The live stream option for this fixture is listed below.

Sporting Kansas City host Vancouver Whitecaps at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that could not be more lopsided on paper. The league leaders travel to face a side anchored to the bottom of the West, making this one of the starkest contrasts in the division.

Raphael Wicky's side are in freefall. Four defeats from their last five MLS matches, including a 4-0 thrashing by Los Angeles FC and a 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids, have left Sporting KC 15th in the Western Conference with little to play for beyond pride. The recent sale of Dejan Joveljić, their most dangerous attacking outlet, only deepens the sense of a club in transition at the worst possible time.

Vancouver, by contrast, arrive as the team to beat in the West. Jesper Soerensen's side sit top of the Western Conference standings, a position built on a strong domestic campaign. A 5-0 demolition of FC Dallas last weekend was a statement of intent, and the Whitecaps look sharp heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The visitors did stumble during the Leagues Cup, suffering defeats to Tigres and FC Juarez, and a 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo on August 20 showed they are not immune to setbacks. But their overall MLS form has been the standard in the West, and they will see this trip to Kansas City as a chance to extend their lead at the summit.

For Sporting KC, there is at least the matter of home advantage at Sporting Park. Wicky's team managed a 1-1 draw at St. Louis City earlier this month, a result that briefly interrupted a painful run of defeats, but the squad faces a stern examination against the conference's best.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky takes charge of Sporting Kansas City for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Jesper Soerensen names the Vancouver Whitecaps squad with no confirmed absences or suspensions on record ahead of the match. No projected XI has been announced by the club at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have one draw and four defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United on August 23, which followed a 1-1 draw at St. Louis City on August 20. The run also includes a 2-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids, a 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo, and a 4-0 hammering by Los Angeles FC. Sporting KC have scored just two goals across those five games while conceding nine.

Vancouver Whitecaps have three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over FC Dallas on August 23, which followed a 1-0 MLS defeat to Houston Dynamo on August 20. The Whitecaps also recorded a 2-0 win at Seattle Sounders on August 17. Their two defeats in the run came in the Leagues Cup, against Tigres and FC Juarez. Vancouver have scored eight goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 18, 2026, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 at home. Before that, Sporting KC hosted Vancouver in September 2025 and lost 0-2, and the sides met again in July 2025 with Vancouver winning 3-0 at BC Place. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Vancouver have won four and Sporting Kansas City have won none, with one defeat for Sporting KC at home in May 2024 rounding out the record.

Standings

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: