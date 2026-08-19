Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sporting Kansas City host St. Louis City at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Western Conference MLS fixture that has taken on added significance for both clubs as the season reaches its final stretch.

Raphael Wicky's side come into this game in desperate need of a result. Sporting KC have lost four of their last five MLS matches, including a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Los Angeles FC and a 2-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo. Sitting 15th in the Western Conference, the pressure on Wicky and his squad is real.

The situation is made more uncomfortable by recent history between these two clubs. St. Louis City beat Sporting KC 3-2 at home just over a month ago, and the visitors have lost only once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Yoann Damet has his team playing with confidence. St. Louis City sit sixth in the Western Conference and arrive in Kansas City on the back of a 1-3 win over San Jose Earthquakes, a result that reinforced their credentials as one of the form sides in the West.

Damet's side have been particularly difficult to break down in recent weeks, conceding just two goals across their last five matches while scoring eight. That defensive solidity, combined with their threat in transition, makes them a dangerous proposition for a Sporting KC side that has shipped eleven goals in five games.

For Sporting KC, this is a chance to arrest a slide that has left them stranded near the foot of the table. Home support at Sporting Park could prove vital.

Here is everything you need to know to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City are managed by Raphael Wicky. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

St. Louis City are led by Yoann Damet. As with Sporting KC, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI has been confirmed at this stage. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have won just one of their last five MLS matches, losing the other four. Their only win in that run came against Minnesota United, a 2-1 result on July 23. Since then, they fell 3-2 to St. Louis City, were beaten 4-0 by Los Angeles FC, and lost 2-0 to Houston Dynamo on August 2. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Colorado Rapids on August 16. Sporting KC have conceded heavily throughout this run, and their defensive record is a clear concern for Wicky.

St. Louis City arrive in considerably better shape, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory over San Jose Earthquakes on August 16. They also beat Colorado Rapids 1-0 and defeated LA Galaxy 1-3 during this run. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on August 2. City have scored eight goals and conceded just two across these five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on July 17, 2026, when St. Louis City won 3-2 at home against Sporting Kansas City in MLS regular-season play. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at St. Louis in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, St. Louis City hold the advantage with three wins to Sporting KC's one, with one draw. Sporting KC's sole victory in that run came at home in April 2025, when they won 2-0.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City currently sit 15th while St. Louis City are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: