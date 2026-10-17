Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV. MLS coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, giving subscribers access to every regular-season match, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs with no local blackout restrictions.

Sporting Kansas City host Real Salt Lake at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the MLS regular season draws toward its conclusion.

Raphael Wicky's side sit 15th in the Western Conference and are running out of room to manoeuvre. Three defeats in their last five matches have kept the pressure on, and a 4-0 loss to Nashville SC last time out was a damaging result at the worst possible moment.

Real Salt Lake arrive in similarly difficult form. Pablo Mastroeni's side have won just one of their last five MLS outings, and their playoff hopes are fading fast. Four defeats across that stretch have left them 11th in the West, clinging to the fringes of the postseason picture.

Both teams have been leaking goals. Sporting KC scored nine but conceded eleven across their last five matches, while Salt Lake's defensive record has been equally unconvincing during their poor run of form.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of interest. Real Salt Lake have won the last two meetings between these sides, including a 3-1 win at home in April 2026, and they carry that edge into this road trip.

For a Sporting KC side desperate for points, there is no margin for error at Sporting Park. Salt Lake, meanwhile, know that anything less than a win could effectively end their postseason ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky oversees Sporting Kansas City's preparations for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pablo Mastroeni takes charge of Real Salt Lake's travelling party. Similarly, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away squad, and the projected XI has not yet been announced. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 loss to Nashville SC, and they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC earlier in the run. A 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers provided some encouragement, as did wins over Houston Dynamo FC (2-0 away) and Los Angeles FC (3-1). Sporting KC scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five games, reflecting a side that creates chances but struggles defensively.

Real Salt Lake have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes, while a 2-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union came before that. The only win in the run was a 3-0 victory over New England Revolution, but losses to Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps have defined a difficult period. Salt Lake have conceded freely and arrive needing a sharper defensive display.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at home in MLS competition. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Salt Lake hold the advantage with three wins, one draw, and one defeat against Sporting KC, including a 2-1 home win in September 2025 and a 4-3 away defeat in June 2024. Sporting Kansas City's only win in that period came in a 3-4 result at home in June 2024 when Salt Lake were the visitors.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City sit 15th while Real Salt Lake are placed 11th, meaning both clubs are outside the top positions but Salt Lake hold a meaningful advantage over their hosts in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: