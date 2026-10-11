Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 8:30 PM.

This MLS fixture is available to stream live on Apple TV. Subscribers can watch through the standard Apple TV subscription, which includes full access to every MLS regular-season match.

Sporting Kansas City host Portland Timbers at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with implications for both clubs' end-of-season standing.

Sporting KC sit 15th in the Western Conference, deep in the bottom half of the table, and need points urgently to avoid finishing the campaign in the red zone. Three defeats in their last five matches have done little to ease the pressure on Raphael Wicky's side.

Portland arrive in a difficult patch of their own. The Timbers have lost three of their last five MLS outings and head coach Marti Cifuentes will be demanding a response after back-to-back defeats heading into this road trip.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds further weight to the occasion. Portland handed Sporting KC a 6-0 thrashing in their last meeting in May 2026, one of the heaviest defeats in recent memory for the Kansas City club.

Sporting Park has historically been a fortress, but recent form suggests the hosts are far from their best. Portland, sitting 10th in the West, are not playing free-flowing football either, but they carry the psychological edge from that last encounter.

For details on how to watch this MLS fixture live, read on.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky oversees Sporting Kansas City's preparations for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side at this stage, and the probable starting lineup has not yet been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Timbers are managed by Marti Cifuentes. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Seattle Sounders FC on October 2. Earlier in the run, they beat Houston Dynamo 2-0 away from home and defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1, but losses to Philadelphia Union (3-4) and FC Dallas (4-3) have been damaging. Sporting KC have scored nine goals and conceded 11 across those five games, reflecting a side that creates chances but struggles for defensive consistency.

Portland Timbers come into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes on September 27. The only win in that stretch came against Minnesota United in a high-scoring 5-4 victory on September 6. Portland have scored nine goals but conceded eight, and three consecutive losses before this trip underline a side searching for stability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs saw Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 6-0 at home in May 2026, a result that stands as a stark data point in this rivalry. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Portland have won three, Sporting KC have won none, and one match ended in a draw. The only Kansas City win in recent memory does not appear in the last five meetings, with Portland having dominated this fixture in that period.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City sit 15th while Portland Timbers are placed 10th. That gap means Portland arrive with a meaningful cushion over their hosts, while Sporting KC face the pressure of a side fighting to climb clear of the bottom end of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: