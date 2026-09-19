Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Philadelphia Union will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Union is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional pass required.

Sporting Kansas City host Philadelphia Union at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits a side fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race against one of the Eastern Conference's form teams.

Raphael Wicky's side have endured a difficult run of results and sit 15th in the Western Conference, a position that leaves them with little margin for error as the regular season winds down. A home win is not just desirable — it is close to necessary.

Philadelphia Union arrive in Missouri in sharp form. Ryan Richter's side have won four of their last five MLS matches, including a 5-0 demolition of FC Cincinnati and a 5-0 victory away at San Diego FC, and they currently occupy seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a firm grip on a postseason berth.

The contrast in momentum between these two clubs makes this a fixture with clear stakes on both sides. Sporting KC need points to keep any faint playoff hopes alive, while the Union will look to extend a run that has seen them score sixteen goals across their last five outings.

For Wicky, home advantage at Sporting Park offers a chance to arrest a slide that has seen his team collect just one win from their last five. For Richter, three points on the road would further cement Philadelphia's standing as one of the conference's most consistent sides right now.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Union, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report for Sporting Kansas City ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Ryan Richter is similarly without confirmed squad news for Philadelphia Union at this stage. No absences or projected XI have been announced by the club, and the latest information will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Sporting Kansas City carry a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on September 13, a result that snapped a difficult run which included a 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas and a 3-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps. Wicky's side have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a defensive record that reflects the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Philadelphia Union have been in commanding form, winning four of their last five MLS matches with one draw and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win away at San Diego FC on September 14, following an earlier 5-0 thrashing of FC Cincinnati on September 9. Richter's side have scored sixteen goals and conceded just two across those five outings, a run that underlines their credentials as genuine postseason contenders.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met four times in MLS competition across the available head-to-head record, with neither side establishing clear dominance. The most recent fixture ended 1-1 in Kansas City in March 2024, a result that reflects the competitive nature of this matchup. Across the five recorded meetings, Philadelphia hold wins in three of the earlier fixtures, while Sporting KC claimed victory at home in 2019. The series has been tight, with no side ever running away with the contest.

Standings

Sporting Kansas City sit 15th in the Western Conference, a position that places them well outside the playoff places and in need of a strong finish to the regular season. Philadelphia Union are seventh in the Eastern Conference, sitting comfortably inside the postseason picture as the campaign enters its final stretch.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: