Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Sporting Kansas City host Minnesota United at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture. Both clubs arrive in need of points, sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to arrest inconsistent runs of form.

Raphael Wicky's side have had a turbulent stretch. A 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Portland Timbers earlier in the season left a mark, and back-to-back defeats — including a 3-2 home loss to St. Louis City in their most recent outing — have done little to ease the pressure on the Kansas City outfit.

Minnesota United come in under Cameron Knowles with their own concerns. The Loons have managed just one win in their last five MLS matches, and a run of three defeats in that period — including losses to New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids — reflects a side struggling for consistency on the road.

Sporting Park should provide a charged atmosphere for what is a direct meeting between two clubs with similar ambitions. Kansas City will draw confidence from their home crowd, even if their recent form at the venue has been mixed.

The visitors will look to the momentum from their win over Columbus Crew — a 3-2 result on the road — as evidence they can perform when the pressure is on. Whether Knowles can organise Minnesota into a threat against a Kansas City side desperate for a home victory remains the central question.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture for Sporting Kansas City, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cameron Knowles is similarly without confirmed team news for Minnesota United at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and further squad information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 home defeat to St. Louis City, and they also lost 1-2 to Red Bull New York in that run. Two wins — 2-1 against Austin FC and 3-1 against LA Galaxy — provided some relief, though a 6-0 loss to Portland Timbers remains the standout low point of the sequence. Across those five matches, Sporting KC scored nine goals and conceded twelve.

Minnesota United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake, and the run also includes a 2-3 win at Columbus Crew. Defeats to New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids bookend a period of inconsistency for the Loons. Minnesota scored seven goals across those five fixtures and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on October 5, 2025, when Minnesota United hosted Sporting Kansas City and won 3-0 in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Minnesota United hold the stronger record with three wins to Sporting Kansas City's one, with one match ending in a draw. The five meetings have produced 12 goals in total, and Kansas City's only points in the series came in a 3-3 draw at Sporting Park in March 2025.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City currently sit 15th while Minnesota United are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: